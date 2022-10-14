A Walk with Jesus, Everyday
Author Shirley Howard writes a beautifully written devotional as she professes her love and faith for GodTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For readers who continually search for answers about their faith, “Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You'' by Shirley Howard is a must-read. This is filled with captivating poems, biblical messages, reflections, and most especially, a touch of author Shirley Howard’s personal life through her journals. This book is the perfect way to start and end the day with God. A profound, practical, and spiritually enriching devotional that is meant to encourage readers that a life with God is a beautifully well-lived life.
Shirley Howard is a poet and a Bible teacher. She has taught numerous Bible classes and has led the initiative for Biblical workshops too. Shirley is an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and a clinical pastoral counselor. With all the vast experiences Shirley has walked through in her life, Jesus is her peace, her everything, and the Way of life, and she hopes to share her story with the readers.
“Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You'' is a good pick for any Christian who wants a solid, dependable guide to learn more about God and the Bible. It’s a hearty meal in small tidbits, " says Leah Shepherd of the Pacific Book Review.
“Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You'' by Shirley Howard is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. To know more about Shirley Howard and her books, visit https://shirleyhowardbook.com for updates and information.
