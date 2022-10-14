Over 400 experts from around the world join UM’s biomedical sciences symposium

MACAU, October 14 - The Eighth Macau Symposium on Biomedical Sciences, organised by the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS), kicked off today (14 October) at the university. A two-day hybrid event that involves both in-person and virtual elements, the symposium features 35 talks on cutting-edge research and innovative technology in biomedical sciences and has attracted over 400 biomedical experts, researchers, and students from around the world.

UM Rector Yonghua Song delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. According to him, UM aims to become a major research hub on the west coast of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in accordance with the national development strategy for the Greater Bay Area. UM has formulated a ‘3+3+3+3’ strategic research layout (Three state key laboratories, three emerging research areas, three interdisciplinary research areas, and three research platforms in the humanities and social sciences), through which the university has greatly enhanced its research capacity. He added that research teams in the FHS have been producing groundbreaking and innovative research results, particularly in the areas of cancer research and precision oncology, and UM has been stepping up efforts to promote industry-academia collaboration.

According to Chuxia Deng, dean of the FHS, the symposium, which has been held for the eighth time, serves as a platform for researchers and scholars from around the world to discuss the latest developments of biomedical sciences. The event not only provides an opportunity for researchers and scholars to work together on advanced research topics, but also a valuable chance for students to learn. FHS will continue to work together with experts and scholars from around the world in the field of biomedical sciences and will combine their strengths to produce more results in technological innovation.

At the symposium, five world-renowned experts in biomedical sciences, namely Wang Xiaodong, director of the National Institute of Biological Sciences in Beijing; Alex K Shalek, associate professor of chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Zou Weiping, Charles B de Nancrede Research Professor of Surgery at the University of Michigan; Fu Xiangdong, Distinguished Professor of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of California, San Diego; and Hong Wanjin, executive director of the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Singapore, shared their latest research findings and insights on cancer immunotherapy and the mechanism of cell metabolism in the plenary session. The 35 talks of the symposium cover a wide range of topics, including stem cell immunogenicity, tumour metabolism and viral vaccines, autophagy and lysosome biology in health and disease, neuroscience, aging and degenerative diseases, immune responses and regulation, and the development of smart drug delivery systems.

Held for the eighth time since its inception in 2014, the Macau Symposium on Biomedical Sciences is dedicated to providing an academic platform for experts and scholars in biomedical sciences from around the world to exchange ideas on research and collaboration, so as to promote innovation and development in the field. Guests who attended the opening ceremony of this year’s event included Cheang Kun Wai, a member of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund of Macao; Xie Xuebing, vice director of Kiang Wu Hospital; Lei Chi Ieong, head of the Department of Registration of the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau; Fong Ka Kin, a division head of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Tang Kwong Yui, a chief physician in the Health Bureau and Conde S Januário Hospital; Manson Fok, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Macau University of Science and Technology; David Gonçalves, dean of the Institute of Science and Environment of the University of Saint Joseph; Daryl Yang, director of global affairs of the City University of Macau; as well as UM Vice Rectors Rui Martins, Ge Wei, and Xu Jian, Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering Director Tang Zikang, Dean of Students Paul Pang, and representatives of Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section) Macau, Macao Sam Yuk Middle School, Pui Ching Middle School (Macau), and Chan Sui Ki Perpetual Help College.