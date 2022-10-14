ZENI is Listed on BitMart

Edoverse is going to create token economy

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edoverse Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Ginza, Chuo-ku CEO: Yoichiro Kurata), a 100% subsidiary of Shinwa Wise Holdings Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Ginza, Chuo-ku; President: Yoichiro Kurata), is consulting to create Edoverse that is an Edo town in the Metaverse space for Edoverse Foundation (Edo is an old name of Tokyo in 17th -19th century). Edoverse's native token "Zeni" is issued by the Edoverse Foundation (Headquarters: Panama; CEO: Julia Martinez), which is creating "play-to-earn" GameFi, is to be listed on the American cryptocurrency exchange "BitMart".

Zeni is a token that is circulating in Edoverse developed by Edoverse Foundation. Currently, Edoverse Foundation has already announced its sepia paper, Edoland NFT sale, ZENI token and KOBAN token deployments, various 3D teasers, avatar images, Katana NFTs, and more. Edoverse Foundation is targeting to launch Edoverse by the end of 2023.

ATTENTION:

As BitMart is not registered in Japan, Japanese residents are not able to trade ZENI on BitMart.

■Edoverse

Edoverse Foundation is consulted by Edoverse Co. Ltd. and is recreating the city of Edo. Supervised by Iehiro Tokugawa, the 19th head of the Tokugawa family.

We are creating a city of Edo in metaverse space, building the game by GameFi.

■Edoverse Foundation

Headquarters: Panama

CEO: Julia Martinez

Business: Metaverse construction

Twitter: https://twitter.com/edoverse_io

Discord: discord.gg/FDF5RcY7Gb

Telegram: t.me/edoverse

HP: t.me/edoverse

■Edoverse Co., Ltd

Headquarters: Tokyo, Chuo-ku

Representative Director: Yoichiro Kurata

Business: Consulting

■BitMart

Established in 2018. The world's leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Contact Information:

Martin Webb

m.webb@communion.co.jp



