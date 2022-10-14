Global Information Services Market Growth Trajectory

Information Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Information Services Global Market Report 2022”, the information services market size grew from $136.23 billion in 2021 to $147.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The information services global market is expected to grow to $181.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The rising use of social media for people to connect and communicate with each other is expected to drive the demand for information services during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Information Services Market

Many universities, colleges, and independent libraries are facilitating access to books, audio and video content through digital platforms. They are offering platforms and technologies that can offer access to content through various devices Applications are being developed for desktops, mobile phones, and tablets irrespective of the size of the device screen. Responsive design and device compatibility are being incorporated to enhance user experience, accessing content through digital platforms.

Overview Of The Information Services Market

The information services market consists of the sales of information services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that provide news reports, articles, pictures, public historical documents, photographs, maps, audio material, audiovisual material, and other archival material of historical interest. These entities include news syndicates, libraries, and archives.

Market Segmentation

By Type: News Syndicates, Libraries And Archives, All Other Information Services

By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud

By End-User: B2B, B2C

By Geography: The global information services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as RELX plc, News Corporation, FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC, The New York Public Library, Thomson Reuters, The New York Times Company, Tribune Media Company, Queens Public Library, King County Library System, and Cuyahoga County Public Library.

