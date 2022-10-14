Global Aviation Analytics Market Growth Trajectory

Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2022”, the global aviation analytics market size is expected to grow from $2.41 billion in 2021 to $2.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.79%. The global aviation analytics market size is expected to grow to $4.71 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.96%. The rise in aviation passenger traffic is contributing to the growth of the aviation analytics market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of aviation analytics market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6677&type=smp

Key Trends In The Aviation Analytics Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aviation analytics market. Airlines and airports are increasingly adopting new technology and turning to aviation analytics to automate operations, cut costs, and improve customer satisfaction. For instance, in May 2021, Alaska Airlines signed a contract to deploy the Flyways AI technology. It is a flight tracking and routing program that helps dispatchers make better judgments and plan more effective routes. The technology generates data-driven forecasts and makes flight operations and routing suggestions. Flyways helped the airline cut miles, save 480,000 gallons of fuel, and save 4,600 tonnes of carbon emissions over the six-month trial period.

Overview Of The Aviation Analytics Market

The aviation analytics market consists of sales of aviation analytics software and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a computational technology that provides end-users with information or statistics derived from past airport operating data, historical flight data, weather predictions, and real-time flight data. It allows for predictive analysis and query processing of large amounts of structured and unstructured aviation data. Aviation analytics is staffed by specialists in the aviation sector with various expertise, including business process engineering, sales and marketing, and accounting.

Learn more on the global aviation analytics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-analytics-global-market-report

Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Services, Solutions

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Business Function: Finance, Operations, Maintenance and Repair, Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain, Others

• By Application: Flight Risk Management, Fuel Management, Rout Management, Fleet Management, Inventory Management, Wealth Management, Inspection, Performance Monitoring, Predictive Analysis, Part Replacement, Supply Chain Planning, Energy Management

• By End User: OEMs, Airlines, Airports, MROs

• By Geography: The global aviation analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players in the aviation analytics market are IBM Corporation, Ramco Systems, SAP, Swiss Aviation Software, Lufthansa Technik, General Electric, Honeywell International, Airbus, Boeing, Oracle, Mu Sigma, IFS, Collins Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies Inc., IGT Solutions Pvt.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of aviation analytics global market. The market report analyzes aviation analytics global market size, aviation analytics global market growth drivers, aviation analytics global market segments, aviation analytics global market major players, aviation analytics global market growth across geographies, and aviation analytics global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The aviation analytics market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-fuel-global-market-report

Aerospace Robotics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-robotics-global-market-report

Search, Detection, And Navigation Instruments Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/search-detection-and-navigation-instruments-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/