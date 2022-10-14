Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Vci Packaging Material Market Scope 2022 -2028 Growth, Segmentation |Cortec Corporation

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Vci Packaging Material Market

VCI packaging material is used to protect metals against corrosion during transportation and storage.

Volatile corrosion inhibitors packaging material is obtained by impregnation of volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) or vapor corrosion inhibitors on packaging materials such as paper and plastic. Volatile corrosion inhibitors mainly consists of amino salts or nitrile compounds. It forms a thin barrier on packaging surface to protect metal surfaces by preventing rust and corrosion.

Cortec Corporation, Branopac GmbH, Armor Protective Packaging, Protective Packaging Corporation, Nefab Group, Daubert Industries, Inc., Zerust Excor, and Metpro Group.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type

Film

Paper

Liquid

Powder

Others (Foams, Nettings, Chipboards etc.)

By End-use Industry

Mining and Metallurgy

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Others (Defense etc.)

➸ North America (United States, Canada)

➸ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Others)

➸Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

➸ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

➸ The Middle East and Africa

