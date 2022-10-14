Rugged Tablet Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 5.9% CAGR From 2022-2031
The global Rugged Tablet Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 1.06 bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
Growing Demand
Increased adoption of mobile devices in defense will drive the market
Recently, the defense industry has adopted smart devices and mobility solutions to allow for accessible communication and critical information. They also provide real-time data via an enhanced secure network connection. The main growth driver of the rugged tablet industry is the growing demand for mobile devices that work in adverse weather conditions.
The rugged tablets are made in such a way that they can be used in extreme environments like heavy rain or snowfalls, high and low temperatures, sandy or dusty environments, and even harsh weather conditions. The tablets are resistant to shock, vibrations, and water. Because they are more portable than laptops and pcs, rugged tablets are used extensively in the defense sector. Some free apps available on rugged tablets include Microsoft 365, TeamViewer, and Google Drive. There will be many more features, such as long-lasting batteries and multitouch capacitive displays. This market is expected to grow shortly.
Recent Development
DT Research introduced two new rugged tablets in April 2019, the DT380CR (for military use) and the DT380Q (for civilian applications). These tablets weigh less than 2 pounds and have a large display and high brightness.
Trimble Inc. introduced the Trimble T17 rugged tablet in February 2019. This tablet offers many benefits, including easy zoom, readability in direct sunlight, and a 64-bit Quad Core processor. It also has a long-lasting lithium-ion battery. These tablets are designed for harsh environments such as construction.
Key Market Segments:
Type
Fully rugged tablets
Semi rugged tablets
Ultra-rugged tablets
Application
Energy
Manufacturing
Construction
Transportation & Distribution
Public safety
Retail
Medical
Government
Military
Key Market Players included in the report:
Panasonic
Getac
DT Research
Xplore
DRS Technology
Mobile Demand
AAEON
NEXCOM
HP
Dell
MilDef
Trimble
Kontron
