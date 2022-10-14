HOW TO SELL LIKE THE MOST SUCCESSFUL SALES PROFESSIONALS?
BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is often said that success leaves clues. One of the best places to find these clues, especially in the world of sales, is to look at why top performers in that industry are doing.
By modeling their actions, behaviors or character traits, small businesses can more easily find the path for its success. Exhausted research shows that the highest paid, top 10% of sales people share many qualities that set them apart from their colleagues and allow them to move beyond average to attain the highest performance.
There are 3 specific qualities that really make a big difference and lift these top performers to the highest level of sales success. The good news is that anyone can unlock these qualities in themselves and achieve their own sales success.
With that in mind, here are the 3 qualities that can catapult sales performances to the top percentiles.
THEY HAVE AMBITIONS.
The first quality top sales people have in common is that they have ambition. Top salespeople have an intense desire to be successful. They are not simply satisfied with being average or attaining mediocrity.
They strive to be the best. These top performers set their sights on being in the top 20% of the people who earn 80% of the money. And if they are already in the top 20% they want to move up to the top 10%.
It is important to understand that everybody who is in the top 20%, including the top sales people and top sales trainers, started in the bottom 20% and used their ambition and skills to climb to the top. So if anyone is not yet at the top they shouldn't worry. It's possible to upgrade the skills, abilities and sales to get to the level you'd like to achieve.
DESIRE AND OPENNESS TO OVERCOME FEARS.
The second quality top sales people have in common is a desire and openness to overcome fears. Fear is the greatest single obstacle to success in sales and marketing. specifically, the fear of rejection. We must think back to the number of times we didn't make our pitch or ask for the sale because we were afraid our prospects wouldn't pick up the phone or they'd say no to our offer.
We use that as our reason to not to try to preemptively avoid the rejection. In order to get rid of fear, we have to face our fear, sometimes multiple times. Top sales performers have used this idea to train themselves to overcome the fear of rejection by repeatedly exposing themselves to it, which lessens its impact over time and allows them to feel more confident in their sales process.
They do this by using the "go for no '' rule, meaning, they seek the word "no '' as often as possible, instead of avoiding it. The counterintuitive reason why top sales performers use this rule is that the more no's that we can trigger, the more yeses we can get. By embracing and facing fears like this, we can learn how to more easily handle objections and turn those nos into yeses.
HAVING A TOTAL COMMITMENT TO SUCCESS.
The final trait top sales people share is having a total commitment to success. The 80/20 rule applies here. The top 20% of people make 80% of the money because they dedicated themselves to being successful.
Unfortunately, the bottom 80% of salespeople only half-heartedly dabble in the industry, telling themselves they will try it out and if it swirls out the way they want, then they'll stay. Mentally, they always have one foot out the door, looking for something else.
The most successful salespeople make a 100% commitment to their success and will do whatever it takes and keep working until they reach the highest levels of sales performance. If anyone wants to become a top performer, then they need to make the same total commitment to their success. They need to keep learning, growing and doing the work for long enough to see the results.
If anyone is ready to sell like the most successful sales professionals out there, then those 20% that make 80% of the money, make sure you focus on these three fundamental traits. By honing in and improving on these qualities, anyone can lay the foundation
