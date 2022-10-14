Airborne surveillance market Size Worth USD 7.89 billion by 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 6.25%

Airborne surveillance market size

The global Airborne surveillance market size was USD 4.78 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.89 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.25%.

The purpose of airborne surveillance is to monitor actions and behavior in the environment and to track and detect aircraft in flight. The data from airborne surveillance is stored in video or visual images. Airborne surveillance collects observations and collates data from both ground and air vehicles, such as helicopters and unmanned aerial surveillance vehicles (UAV). Airborne surveillance is a system that uses airborne early warning & control (AEW & Control) to locate unknown objects and enemy aircraft in flight. It also provides threat and target information which aids fighters to increase their range and make it more difficult to spot attacking aircraft.

Airborne surveillance is able to penetrate further into the market by monitoring the rapid development of airborne surveillance equipment such as forward-looking Infrared, micro-airborne surveillance devices (MAVS), and high-resolution images that detect objects at long ranges. Airborne surveillance has many applications, including commercial and military.

The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report

Axis Communications AB

BAE Systems

L-3 Communications

Northrop Grumman

UTC aerospace systems

Boeing

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Saab AB

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Textron Inc.

Leidos

Airbus Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Hikvision

Dahua Tec

Worldwide Airborne Surveillance Market Statistics by Types:

manned airborne surveillance system

unmanned airborne surveillance system.

Worldwide Airborne Surveillance Market Outlook by Applications:

defense

security

commercial

and research.

Some of the major geographies included in this report are:

- North America (the U.S and Canada and the rest of North America)

- Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

The key highlights of the report:

1. Industry trends (2015-2020 historic and future 2022-2031)

2. Key regulations

3. Technology roadmap

4. Intellectual property analysis

5. Value chain analysis

6. Porter’s Five Forces Model, PESTLE and SWOT Analysis

These are the questions that the research document will answer:

How is the Airborne Surveillance market along with regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa are growing?

What cutting-edge technologies are responsible for driving market growth?

What are the major applications of Airborne Surveillance market? What growth prospects are there for the market applications?

What stage are the key products on the Airborne Surveillance market?

What are the challenges that the Global (North America and Europe and Asia-Pacific and South America) must overcome to be commercially viable? Are their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What are the prospects for the Airborne Surveillance Market?

What is the difference between performance characteristics of Airborne Surveillance and established entities?

