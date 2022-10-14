In Vitro Fertilization Market is Expected to Reach USD 21.4 Billion in 2021, With A CAGR of 5.9% During 2022-2030

In Vitro Fertilization Market Size

In Vitro, Fertilization size was valued at USD 21.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for In Vitro Fertilization size was valued at USD 21.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast. The primary drivers of the market growth are rising cases of male and female infertility and rising reports. One of the most significant health issues affecting people worldwide is infertility. Infertility affects 9%–11% of couples worldwide, or about 80 million couples, according to the WHO. Male infertility accounts for 32% of infertility cases and causes about one-fifth of infertility cases, according to the American Pregnancy Association. The median age at which women and men marry and have their first child is rising. The number of women seeking in vitro fertilization (IVF) therapy has increased as a result of this trend.

One of the most popular types of assisted reproductive technologies for infertility treatment and gestational surrogacy is in vitro fertilization (IVF). An egg and sperm are joined in vitro during the IVF process. This method can be used to conceive in people who are unable to do so naturally.

The rise in infertility cases around the world is a primary driver of in vitro fertilization industry expansion. Worldwide, 187 million people and 49 million couples struggle with infertility, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In vitro fertilization will continue to be in demand during the predicted period as a result of this.

Drivers of Industry Growth

First-time mothers are now on average older.

The median age of first-time mothers has dramatically grown due to the fact that more women than ever before are choosing jobs over family planning and later marriages. The median age of first-time mothers has been greatly impacted by the successful use of contraceptives, and this is expected to significantly fuel the growth of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market throughout the predicted period.

Restraints

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is an expensive procedure.

The main issue limiting the potential of the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) market throughout the projection period is the expense of IVF operations, which is well-known throughout the world. In nations where healthcare is expensive, a lack of insurance coverage exacerbates this issue, and anomalies in the reimbursement of these treatments also restrain the expansion of the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) business as a whole.

Important Market Developments

Merck KGaA and Royal Philips formed a cooperation in January 2021 to create a digital solution for individualised fertility treatment.

The European Commission granted Merck KGaA the market authorization for its GONALI-f pen in January 2020.

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific unveiled Vit Kit-NX, a vitrification media solution, in 2020.

Genea Ltd. and Hamilton Throne Ltd. teamed together in 2020 to market Genea Ltd.'s fertility products in North America.

Key Market Segments

Type

• Fresh non-donor

• Frozen non-donor

• Fresh donor

• Frozen donor

Application

• Fertility clinics and surgical centers

• Hospital and research laboratories

• Cryobanks

Key Market Players included in the report:

• Cooper surgical

• Vitrolife

• Cook Medical

• Irvine Scientific

• Thermo Fisher

• Merck

• Genea Limited

• Esco Micro

• IVFtech APS

• The Baker Company

• Kitazato

• Rocket Medical

Regional Analysis: Top countries data covered in this report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

