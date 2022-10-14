In Vitro Fertilization Market is Expected to Reach USD 21.4 Billion in 2021, With A CAGR of 5.9% During 2022-2030

In Vitro Fertilization Market

In Vitro Fertilization Market Size

In Vitro, Fertilization size was valued at USD 21.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast.

Market.us also works closely with customers to better understand the technology, properties, market environment statistics, and help them develop innovative and commercialization strategies.”
— Market.us

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for In Vitro Fertilization size was valued at USD 21.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast. The primary drivers of the market growth are rising cases of male and female infertility and rising reports. One of the most significant health issues affecting people worldwide is infertility. Infertility affects 9%–11% of couples worldwide, or about 80 million couples, according to the WHO. Male infertility accounts for 32% of infertility cases and causes about one-fifth of infertility cases, according to the American Pregnancy Association. The median age at which women and men marry and have their first child is rising. The number of women seeking in vitro fertilization (IVF) therapy has increased as a result of this trend.

One of the most popular types of assisted reproductive technologies for infertility treatment and gestational surrogacy is in vitro fertilization (IVF). An egg and sperm are joined in vitro during the IVF process. This method can be used to conceive in people who are unable to do so naturally.

The rise in infertility cases around the world is a primary driver of in vitro fertilization industry expansion. Worldwide, 187 million people and 49 million couples struggle with infertility, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In vitro fertilization will continue to be in demand during the predicted period as a result of this.

Get Download Sample Report @-https://market.us/report/in-vitro-fertilization-market/request-sample/

Drivers of Industry Growth

First-time mothers are now on average older.

The median age of first-time mothers has dramatically grown due to the fact that more women than ever before are choosing jobs over family planning and later marriages. The median age of first-time mothers has been greatly impacted by the successful use of contraceptives, and this is expected to significantly fuel the growth of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) market throughout the predicted period.

Restraints

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is an expensive procedure.

The main issue limiting the potential of the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) market throughout the projection period is the expense of IVF operations, which is well-known throughout the world. In nations where healthcare is expensive, a lack of insurance coverage exacerbates this issue, and anomalies in the reimbursement of these treatments also restrain the expansion of the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) business as a whole.

Important Market Developments

Merck KGaA and Royal Philips formed a cooperation in January 2021 to create a digital solution for individualised fertility treatment.
The European Commission granted Merck KGaA the market authorization for its GONALI-f pen in January 2020.
Fujifilm Irvine Scientific unveiled Vit Kit-NX, a vitrification media solution, in 2020.
Genea Ltd. and Hamilton Throne Ltd. teamed together in 2020 to market Genea Ltd.'s fertility products in North America.

Key Market Segments

Type

• Fresh non-donor
• Frozen non-donor
• Fresh donor
• Frozen donor

Application

• Fertility clinics and surgical centers
• Hospital and research laboratories
• Cryobanks

Key Market Players included in the report:

• Cooper surgical
• Vitrolife
• Cook Medical
• Irvine Scientific
• Thermo Fisher
• Merck
• Genea Limited
• Esco Micro
• IVFtech APS
• The Baker Company
• Kitazato
• Rocket Medical

For In-depth Information Inquire Before Purchasing This Report: https://market.us/report/in-vitro-fertilization-market/#inquiry

Regional Analysis: Top countries data covered in this report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, CIS)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)
Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Frequently Asked Questions

• What is the market growth for in vitro fertilisation?
• Which market sector held the biggest share of in vitro fertilisation?
• Which companies dominate the IVF market?
• What market dynamics exist for in vitro fertilisation?
• How large a market is there for in vitro fertilisation?
• What is the anticipated market size for in vitro fertilisation?
• Which area commands the world market for in vitro fertilisation?

Get In Touch With Us:

Business Development Team - Market.us

Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Send Email: inquiry@market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Website: https://market.us

For More Reports:

Tuberculin Market: https://market.us/report/tuberculin-market/

Sprocket Market: https://market.us/report/sprocket-market/

Heavy Duty Conveyor Belts Market: https://market.us/report/heavy-duty-conveyor-belts-market/

Spray Pump Market: https://market.us/report/spray-pump-market/

Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market: https://market.us/report/intelligent-pump-and-control-systems-market/

Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Global Market Research Reports, Services and Solutions For Business - Market.us

You just read:

In Vitro Fertilization Market is Expected to Reach USD 21.4 Billion in 2021, With A CAGR of 5.9% During 2022-2030

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
Company/Organization
Prudour Pvt Ltd
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City,
New York City, New York, 10170
United States
+1 718-618-4351
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm. Market.US allows customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. Our team of tried and tested individuals continues to break barriers in market research as we forge forward with a new and ever-expanding focus on emerging markets. We offer tactical and strategic support, enabling our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions, chart out plans, and attain success. Besides analysis and scenarios, we provide insights into global, regional, and country-level information and data to ensure nothing remains hidden in any target market. We continue to push the benchmark in terms of quality and accuracy and serve a vast majority of significant companies globally. Our record remains one to admire in terms of turnaround time, and we dwarf many of the best in this industry. Innovation and constant evolution allow us to make these records possible, and our methods of adding value to our deliveries keep us ahead in this highly competitive industry.

Market.us - One Stop Shop For Market Research Reports

More From This Author
Pacifier Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 530.5 million by 2027 | CAGR 6.12%
Electronic Dictionary Market To Generate Revenue Of USD 16.09 Bn With A CAGR Of 15.0% Worldwide By 2028
Curtain Walls Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2031
View All Stories From This Author