Increasing Demand For Sustainability Drives Eco-Friendly Change In The Hostels Market

Hostels Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hostels providers are coming up with eco-friendly hostel facilities for travelers that demand they include sustainability, even while they travel. Eco-friendly hostels are built around natural surroundings to give a feel of nature and use renewable sources of energy for their amenities. For instance, according to the Hostel World Group, in 2021, sustainable travel is growing in demand, as 92% of hostel travelers now consider themselves to be green travelers. Some of the best eco-friendly hostels across the world include Ecomama, Alter Hostel, Urban Garde Hostel, Eco Hostel Republik and others.

Hybrid hostels are growing in popularity among young professional travelers. They provide a combination of affordability and sociability of dorm-accommodation, with the high-end facilities of traditional hotels. The benefits of hybrid hostels is that they provide travelers with a mix of fun and freedom, along with the comfort and amenities of hotels. For instance, in 2021, Germany based A&O Hotels and Hostels company developed a hybrid mode that offers consumers a choice between a hostel like facilities with rooms for four to six people or a more hotel like offering with private room and bathroom.

The hostels market size is expected to grow from $5.74 billion in 2021 to $7.28 billion in 2026 at a rate of 4.9%. The hostels market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 and reach $9.50 billion in 2031.

Millennials are predicted to outnumber baby boomers (1946-1964) by almost 22 million by 2030. A large proportion of this population are showing interest in travelling, adventure activities and nature exploration. Millennials are interested in experiential offerings, better socialization and good experiences. Therefore, the millennial population is expected to drive the hostels market.

Major players covered in the global hostels industry are A&O Hotels and Hostels, Che Lagarto, St Christopher’s Inns, Vietnam Backpacker Hostels, Loki Hostels.

TBRC’s hostels market report is segmented by type into students, workers, other types, by price point into economy, mid-range, luxury, by booking into online bookings, direct bookings, other booking modes.

