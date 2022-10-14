Power Distribution Unit Market Share | 6.9% CAGR, $7.9 Billion by 2030

AMR Logo

Power Distribution Unit Market End Use (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI))

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Power Distribution Unit Industry Participants

The power distribution unit market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. Some of the major players operating in the power distribution unit market include Eaton, Siemon, Leviton, Siemens, Powertek, Schneider, Cyber Power systems, Raritan, Vertiv group and Nvent. Other players in the power distribution unit industry are Tripp Lite, Panduit Delta Electronics, Socomec, and others.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The power distribution unit industry size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

North America garnered a share of 37.3% in 2020 in terms of revenue. The power distribution unit market share is analyzed across all the regions and countries.

Increased demand and technical developments in data centers, demand for PDU has also increased. Virtualization, cloud computing, and evolution of alternating phased power is expected to boost demand for power distribution units.

Increase in demand for data center digitalization is predicted to boost the global power distribution unit market growth, owing to a constant increase in data generation and management of abundant data with lower power consumption.

For instance, Siemens, a German multinational business, deployed a power distribution unit connected with virtual technology in its data centers, resulting in digitalization. Leading global market players are investing in research and development to upgrade data centers for more efficient power supply.

Governments in several nations are promoting power consumption policies to offer environmentally friendly approaches for commercial purposes. These factors propel the power distribution unit market.

On the basis of phase, the three phase segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the IT & Telecom segment garnered 20.0% share in 2020 in terms of revenue.

On the basis of type, the metered segment garnered a share of 27.0% in 2020 in terms of revenue

The report outlines the current power distribution unit market trends and future scenario of the power distribution unit market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

A floor-mounted power distribution unit (PDU), also known as a main distribution unit (MDU), acts as a management link between a building's principal electricity and numerous equipment racks within a data center or network operations center.

The power distribution unit market size is provided in terms of revenue.

Each PDU can take more energy than a standard power strip (up to 300 kilovolt-amps depending on the manufacturer and model) and can often power numerous equipment racks.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Power Distribution Unit Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had led to partial or complete shutdown of end use industries for power distribution unit. Furthermore, owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport were hampered in 2020, but some of the countries have begun vaccination drives, which has positively impacted the supply chain of power distribution units across the globe. In 2020, there was insufficiency in raw material, which hampered production rate of power distribution unit.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

A power distribution unit is an electrical device that has multiple sources of integrated power outputs. Each power output socket can be connected with a computing or networking device directly. There are two types of PDUs, namely, rack mounted and floor mounted.

