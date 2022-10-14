Computer-assisted Surgical Systems Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 3.7 billion | Market.us

The computer-assisted surgical systems market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8%

The global computer-assisted surgical systems market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027. Computer-assisted surgical systems are used in various surgical procedures such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, ENT surgery, and cardiovascular surgery. These systems help surgeons in planning and executing surgeries with high precision.

The increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries and the rising demand for patient-specific implants are the major factors driving the growth of the computer-assisted surgical systems market. In addition, the launch of new products and the increasing adoption of these systems in developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Future Outlook Even Better than Historical Years:

The Computer-assisted Surgical Systems Market would span several territories, including basic research, clinical research, industrial research, development, and commercialization.

Report Coverage

* Base Year - 2021

* Historical Data - 2016-2021

* Forecast Data - 2022-2032

* Short-Term Projection Year - 2028

* Projected Year- 2023

* Long-Term Projected Year - 2023

* Regional Scope - North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and ROW

Computer-assisted Surgical Systems Market: Company profiles

Stryker

Accuray

Medtronic

3D Systems

B. Braun Melsungen

MAKO Surgical

Brainlab AG

Mazor Robotics

CONMED

Renishaw

Curexo Technology

Titan Medical

Blue Belt Technologies

Think Surgical

Hocoma

Hansen Medical

Intuitive Surgical

Smith & Nephew

Hitachi Medical Systems

This report gives a comprehensive analysis of these major players in the global Computer-assisted Surgical Systems market. To increase their market share in different regions, these players have used different strategies, including new product launches, collaborations and expansions. This report provides valuable information about the market, including their business performance, operating segments and product portfolios, as well as strategic moves to show the competitive environment.

Market Segmentation Evaluated in the Report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2031)

Surgical Navigation Systems

Surgical Robots

Surgical Planners & Stimulators

Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2031)

Neuro Surgery

ENT Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Spine Surgery

Craniofacial Surgery

Other

Regional Insights

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Here are 03 key points to this big story:

1. Research Approach:

In this research study, both primary and secondary data were extensively used. The research included the analysis of many factors that affected the industry. This included the government policy and competitive landscape, historical and current data, trends in the market, technological innovations, future technologies, and market risks, barriers, opportunities and challenges. This figure illustrates the market research method used in this report.

2. Market Size Estimation

To validate the global Computer-assisted Surgical Systems Market, top-down and bottom up approaches are used. These methods can also be used to estimate the market size of manufacturers, regions, product segments, and applications (end-users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of products (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). The percentage splits, Market Share (%), and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall marketand its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.

3. Analyst’s Perspective On Computer-assisted Surgical Systems Market:

According to the study, the market for Computer-assisted Surgical Systems will grow at a CAGR (%) between 2022 and 2032. New entrants will be encouraged to enter the market and capitalize on the growing demand by the market's profitability. Many innovative companies have emerged in this market due to favorable government policies in countries of the developing world that were supported by venture capitalists and cutting-edge capital. Opportunities will be supported by the expansion and development of e-Commerce portals that offer attractive discounts and deals to customers even from faraway regions.

