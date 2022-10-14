Card and Board Games Market To Grow Steadily With Impressive CAGR Of 9.5% During The Forecast Period From 2020 To 2025

Card and Board Games Market Size

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Card and Board Games market was worth USD 15348.3 Million in 2021. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% over the forecast period and reach USD 21733.8 Million by 2027.

Families around the world have suffered from a hectic work culture and a life that is full of hustle. In the old days, card games and board games such as checkers, chess, and carom were the best way to have a social event. All these games have been overshadowed by the advent of smartphones and the internet. The old ear is returning, but with a dash of digitalization. The traditional board games of the past are being reimagined by new technologies. The youth are also fond of playing chess with their friends and family. This reorientation towards indoor playing cards and playing cards is expected to result in significant growth of the global board and playing card market during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Card and Board Games Market: Drivers

Social Media Influence

The growth of the global board and playing cards market has been driven by social media in the forecast period. Because most games can be accessed and linked to social media, it is possible to play with your friends from far away. Another factor driving the market growth in playing cards and board gaming is unlimited access to the game, based on your social media profile.

Increase in the number of cafes offering facilities to play board games

In the beginning, board games could only be played in a house or at social events. With increasing commercialization, the number of cafes offering these games has increased significantly. These cafes are responsible for the strong growth of the global board and playing cards market over the period 2019-2027.

Celebrity endorsements attract more customers

The influence of celebrities is one major factor driving global board and playing card market growth in the period 2019-2027. Because celebrities have a huge influence on youth, especially millennials around the world. They are often the ones who get attracted to the games and want to be like their favorite stars. The global market for playing cards and board games is experiencing steady growth due to the endorsements of celebrities

Card and Board Games Market Key Trends:

These games were played traditionally in their original format with dice, boards and tokens. They are now being digitally translated for smartphones, tablets, computers, videogame systems, and other devices. This is one of the key trends that will boost the market over the forecast period.

The digital game segment continues to challenge the board games market, but the market and other segments have remained stable over the past three years.

To increase their efficiency, the top players focus mainly on technical developments. This market's long-term growth can be achieved by maintaining the current development and having the financial resources to invest in the most effective strategies.

Recent development:

Mikol, for instance, launched the first poker cards made of high-quality black marble in 2018. These cards are lightweight and durable, and can be used for special occasions. They can also be laser-etched and sanded for easy handling.

Key Market Players:

Asmodee Editions

Goliath B.V.

Grand Prix International

Hasbro

Ravensburger

Based on Type:

Tabletop

Card and Dice Games

Collectible Card Games

Miniature Games

RPGs

Based on Application:

Offline Retail

Online Retail

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

The Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the market size for Card and Board Games at the country- and regional levels?

What are the main drivers, constraints, opportunities and challenges in the Card and Board Games market and how are they expected to impact this market?

What is the global sales value, production value and consumption value for Card and Board Games (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific), South America, South America and the Middle East and Africa?

Who are the key global manufacturers in the Card and Board Games Industry industry? What is their current operating situation (capacity and production, sales price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What is the Card and Board Games Market Opportunities and Threats?

What type of application/end-user or product could offer incremental growth opportunities? Which type of application and what market share do they have?

What are the constraints and focused approach that is holding the Card and Board Games markets?

What are the various sales, marketing and distribution channels in the global market?

What are the upstream raw material and manufacturing equipment for Card and Board Games, and what is the manufacturing process for Card and Board Games?

What market trends are driving the market growth in the Card and Board Games industry?

Economic impact on the Card and Board Games Industry and development trend of the Card and Board Games Industry

What are the market opportunities for Card and Board Games, market risk and market overview for the Card and Board Games markets?

