DC Health Merges Monkeypox Clinics with Ward 2, Ward 3 and Ward 8 COVID Centers

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, DC Health announced that beginning Saturday, October 15, the District’s three Monkeypox Clinics will merge and collocate with the COVID Centers in Wards 2, 3 and 8. The monkeypox vaccine will continue to be available for first and second doses without an appointment at these three Health Service Centers.

DC Health has been able to take this step because of the District’s current success in countering the monkeypox outbreak. However, DC Health continues to encourage all eligible individuals to receive the monkeypox vaccine in order to maintain this trend and eliminate monkeypox in the District. To date, DC Health has administered more than 36,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

New DC Health Service Center locations and hours:

LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Ward 2 926 F Street NW

Washington, DC 20004 Monday: 10 am – 8 pm

Tuesday: 10 am – 8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am – 8 pm

Thursday: 11 am – 9 pm

Friday: 9 am – 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday: CLOSED Ward 3 5335 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20015 Monday: 10 am – 8 pm

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 10 am – 8 pm

Thursday: 11 am – 9 pm

Friday: 9 am – 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday: 10 am – 8 pm Ward 8 3640 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE

Washington, DC 20032 Monday: 10 am – 8 pm

Tuesday: 10 am – 8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am – 8 pm

Thursday: 11 am – 9 pm

Friday: 9 am – 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Those eligible for the monkeypox vaccine include individuals who meet one of the following criteria:

All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks, including those currently considered highest risk: gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender men, and transgender women; or

Men who have sex with men who are non-monogamous (pre-exposure prophylaxis); or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs).

People of any sexual orientation or gender who: Are living with HIV/AIDS or have been diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months.



###

The District of Columbia Department of Health promotes health, wellness and equity, across the District, and protects the safety of residents, visitors and those doing business in our nation’s capital.