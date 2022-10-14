Trading Mentor Online's Growing Roster Of Expert Traders Is Now Offering Exclusive Online Trading Classes

Trading Mentor Online is constantly adding expert traders to its group of mentors, all of whom are now offering individual trading classes for the best results.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trading Mentor Online is a highly comprehensive and integrated online platform for trading courses and forex coaches who offer individualized classes for students around the world. Aiming to become a leading Edtech institute for learning forex online, the platform also offers learning opportunities in crypto investment, stock market trading, and more. Not only are the trading courses designed to make trading success a possibility for all students, with each and every stock trading mentor at Trading Mentor Online also brings their own unique skill, experience, and talent to the table. With an ever-growing team of mentors from around the world, Trading Mentor Online offers individual classes in various languages so students can effectively get rid of their limiting barriers, and get access to tools and techniques needed for trading success at every level.

A public representative for Trading Mentor Online made an official statement to the press, "Here at Trading Mentor Online, our mission is to pave the way forward and educate the next generation of successful traders and investors. Our unique Edtech platform allows seasoned trading experts to share their knowledge, insight, and expertise with budding traders from all over the world. In addition to comprehensive courses and educational eBooks, Trading Mentor Online has made it possible for students to have one-on-one sessions with trading experts and have their questions answered directly. This kind of personalized learning is highly effective for traders to solve their individual problems and grow their profits."

One of the leading stock trading mentors on Trading Mentor Online, Zelman Yakubov has been working proactively to facilitate trading workshops and one-on-one consultations for students all over the world. In addition to paid hourly consultations, Zelman is also offering a free 15 minute consultation to anyone who is willing to test out the services provided by Trading Mentor Online, before opting for a full length session. With his expertise being equities, stocks, mindset, psychology and more, Zelman boasts more than 23 years of industry experience. During this period, he has developed and tested highly effective trading techniques that he is now passing on to his students through the Trading Mentor Online platform.

"I set up an appointment with Zelman for a free consultation. He spoke with me for over 30 minutes and curbed my trading skills from losing money every day to breaking even. I realized his consultation helped improve my trading. I booked a 6 hour one on one mentoring session and I am happy with the service. I am now profitable 4 out of 5 trading days for the last 2 weeks. I truly appreciate his services," stated a student in a five star review of Zelman's consultation.

With forex being the only global market to be active 24 hours a day, the mentors at Trading Mentor Online can help students tap into their best skills and take advantage of this highly lucrative market. With time, the Trading Mentor Online platform continues to grow and offer more to students. By leveraging unique tech solutions and developing more highly integrated educational tools and resources that make learning simple and effective, Trading Mentor Online is positioning itself as a leading online institute for traders to learn new skills, gain knowledge and increase their profits exponentially.

More details about Trading Mentor Online and all of its mentors and courses can be seen on the official company website at https://www.tradingmentor.online/.

A marketplace of trading mentors and educators

