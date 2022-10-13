Middle Tennessee State University Collaborates with NAHQ to Expand Graduate Program

Healthcare Management Studies Slated to Include HQ Principles

CHICAGO, IL - ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and the National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) have collaborated to hardwire NAHQ’s quality and safety principles as content in the university’s 2023 graduate coursework. The course, “Healthcare Quality and Accountability for Leaders,” will be available to Master of Business Administration in healthcare management students in the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at MTSU.

“Our post-COVID-19 environment has prioritized quality and safety across the healthcare industry,” said NAHQ Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ. “More than ever, professionals in both clinical and non-clinical settings are becoming aware of how inconsistencies in the training and education process can lead to medical error, negatively impact patient outcomes, and increase operational waste for healthcare facilities and systems. NAHQ is committed to partnering with universities that are preparing healthcare leaders to address the vital need for consistent quality principles which are foundational to problem solving in healthcare.”

“Collaboration with NAHQ and incorporating its competency-based content into the healthcare concentration curriculum of MTSU’s MBA program provides students with a clear advantage in career preparation,” added Richard J. Tarpey, DBA, assistant professor of management, Jones College of Business at MTSU. “Quality is a critical component of healthcare services careers, so we are excited to provide students with nationally recognized content to develop quality expertise to meet the increasing demand within the field. Given the position of the Middle Tennessee region as a significant hub of healthcare services, our students will have tremendous opportunities to secure and advance their careers. Our vision is to continuously improve our curriculum to incorporate content leading students to earn NAHQ certificates and CPHQ certifications in the future.”

NAHQ’s HQ Principles introduces quality and safety principles, methodologies, and concepts that enable healthcare quality and safety professionals to expand their knowledge and integrate quality into practice settings. The online course features:

• Tools for Quality Improvement Projects

• Case Studies on Healthcare Improvement Projects and Use of Quality Tools Across the Care Continuum

• Information on Data Visualization Tools

• Downloadable Participant Workbook

