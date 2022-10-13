Billboard Chartbreaker Katy Nichole Receives Her First American Music Award Nomination

Katy Nichole

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centricity Music’s break-out artist Katy Nichole receives her first American Music Award nomination less that 10-months after releasing her debut, record-breaking Billboard No. 1 single, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).” Nominated for Favorite Inspirational Artist, the 2022 American Music Awards are set to air live Sunday, November 20 at 8:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm CST on ABC and will take place from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. A fan-voted award show, voting is now open via https://www.theamas.com/how-to-vote/ “This is unreal. What an honor to be nominated for the AMAs,” Nichole writes on her Instagram. “I am so incredibly grateful and never could’ve imagined this in my wildest dreams.”In addition to the American Music Award nomination, Nichole is this month’s Billboard Chartbreaker and has seen her second radio single, “ God Is In This Story ” featuring Big Daddy Weave, follow the trajectory of her first single, launching all the way to No. 1 this week on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart.Both of Nichole’s radio hits are found on her self-titled debut EP and are being heard live by tens-of-thousands of concert-goers in cities across the nation. Currently on tour with Jeremy Camp before joining Matthew West next month for a series of events, the 2022 Dove Award-nominated artist then wraps up her year on the K-LOVE Christmas Tour.All the latest Katy Nichole tour, music news and more information can be found at:TikTok (456K followers, 4M likes): https://www.tiktok.com/@katynichole_ Instagram (132K followers): https://www.instagram.com/katynicholemusic YouTube (152K subscibers): https://www.youtube.com/KatyNichole Facebook (133K followers): https://www.facebook.com/katynicholemusic/ About Katy Nichole:Singer/songwriter and 2022 Billboard Chartbreaker Katy Nichole was singing in her church choir long before 150+ million people around the world heard her 2022 Dove Award-nominated, K-LOVE Fan Award-winning “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” which is the first song this decade to reach 20-weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Christian Songs chart. Writing songs and leading worship by age 18, Nichole’s relationship with both music and God is inextricably intertwined with her path to health and wholeness. Now 22, and having served as both an ambassador for the Shriners Hospitals for Childrenand as a volunteer for Musicians On Call, Nichole made her Grand Ole Opry debut June 18, released her first EP June 24, and realized her second-straight No. 1 with “God Is In This Story.” Breaking into the Top 5 on the Billboard Emerging Artist Chart and named a YouTube “Trending Artist On The Rise,” she is currently working on her 2023 full-length album debut.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For Katy Nichole photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/KatyNicholePress For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

