We Are Eelam Tamils - Sri Lanka Guardian Interview With Rudrakumaran, Prime Minister, Transnational Govt of Tamil Eelam

V. Rudrakumaran

Rather Than Playing With Words Like Sri Lankan Constitution, Our Freedom Charter States “Tamil, Sinhala, and English shall be official languages of Tamil Eelam"

Unlike Sri Lanka, which Places Buddhism as the Foremost Religion, Our Freedom Charter States that Tamil Eelam Shall be a Secular State and No Religion Shall be Given Foremost Place in Tamil Eelam.” — V. Rudrakumaran