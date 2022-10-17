Leading Equipment Website Fleet Up Marketplace Rebrands as FleetNow™
The equipment marketplace renames itself to better reflect its focus on selling available construction machines and upcoming product launches
We wanted to take advantage of buyer and seller preferences for updated inventory and current details on construction equipment available now.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleet Up Marketplace, a leading construction equipment ecommerce website, announced today that it has relaunched as FleetNow to align with the growth of its expanded services.
— CEO and founder Carly Cahlik
As of 2022, the site is a top destination for equipment shoppers looking for deals on equipment available now. Starting today, the marketplace will be available at https://buyfleetnow.com/.
“The name change testifies to the evolution that the platform has experienced since its launch in 2020,” says CEO and founder Carly Cahlik. “We wanted to take advantage of buyer and seller preferences for updated inventory and current details on construction equipment available now. We’ve changed, the industry has changed, and our name needed to reflect that.”
“FleetNow represents our energy and excitement for the services and new products we’re providing for the heavy equipment industry,” says Jill Lackey, Product Manager. “With an innovative, agile, and responsive team, FleetNow is the first company focused on making all aspects of buying and selling equipment easy.”
FleetNow offers up-front, flat-fee unlimited equipment listings, consignment-free equipment brokering, and fast-cash payments for equipment.
Meet “Fleeter,” the new FleetNow mascot
The new FleetNow logo portrays the company's responsive, friendly personality along with its strong work ethic.
The logo includes a cheerful icon from the construction industry, which is a perfect representation of the company's brand. FleetNow strives to delight their customers, and the team truly enjoys providing the industry with new, innovative solutions to reduce workloads, save time, and maximize ROI.
In the next 90 days, FleetNow owner IronTek Solutions will be launching new products under the FleetNow banner to better manage the equipment inspection, repair, and equipment disposal processes.
For more information about FleetNow and to learn more about their marketplace, visit: https://buyfleetnow.com
About IronTek Solutions
IronTek Solutions is an equipment services company that provides rental yards and equipment dealers with unique software and marketing solutions to increase profits and save time. IronTek’s flagship product, FleetNow, is the fastest growing, most flexible marketplace in the industry. Launched in 2020, https://buyfleetnow.com achieved over 1 million equipment views and averaged over 100,000 site visits per month in its first year. IronTek Solutions provides the construction equipment industry and small business owners with exceptional solutions to improve their businesses and their communities.
