A Poem Collection Unlike Any Other

Author Jerrel Wolfe collates his poem collection into one book that is over two decades in the making.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To be able to connect and move the readers is one of the goals of every author. Jerrel Wolfe pours his heart, mind, and artistic vision into Poetic Perspectives. Everyone is invited to read this sensational poem collection as it tackles the basic elements of a human person’s life. Romance, love, war, despair, family. These are a few subjects from Jerrel Wolfe’s poems.

Widely known as the “Thomas Kinkade of poetry”, author Jerrel Wolfe delivers nothing but the finest of poetry. He was an associate member of the International Society of Poets, recognized as a Poet Laureate of 2005 by poets.com, and bagged the 2005 Editor's Choice Award from the International Library of Poetry. Jerrel is a master of his craft. This book is two decades of expertise, two decades of pure dedication to his poems.

Rosemary Stone- Sureck, an Amazon customer, speaks highly of this book, and as she says “I found out that the words on these pages of the book were so captivating and mood altering that I realized that I needed to cling onto the words and savor them.”

This book of poems will take readers on an emotional route, reaching their minds and heart that will make them remember this book for a lifetime. Poetic Perspectives by Jerrel Wolfe is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers.


