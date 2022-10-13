Submit Release
AKF Group Welcomes 12 New Principals

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AKF Group is thrilled to announce the promotion of 12 individuals to the role of Principal in acknowledgement of their dedication, embodiment of our core values, and significant contributions to the firm. The role of Principal grants more responsibility and the authority to act on behalf of the firm to individuals who already function at a top leadership level.

This group was selected to elevate individuals who contribute a great deal to the firm through business operations, business development, or project management and whose efforts have continued to push AKF forward. We are proud to announce our new Principals and look forward to welcoming additional firm members to the role in the future. Please join us in congratulating these inspiring individuals!

Click here to read more about our impressive new Principals!

Margaret Bortner (she / her)
Sr. Communications Manager
mbortner@akfgroup.com

