Affordable Housing, Conventional Housing, Manufactured Homes, and Modular Housing-HUD Research & MH Enhanced Preemption

HUD's "Opportunities to Increase Housing Production and Preservation" "Not in My Back Yard" “Removing Barriers to Affordable Housing" and "enhanced preemption."

Federal commissions, task forces, and councils under Democratic and Republican administrations have examined the effects of land use regulations on affordable housing for more than 50 years.'” — Paraphrase of HUD PD&R by Pam Blumenthal and Regina Gray.

WASHINGTON, D.C. , UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The first step in solving a problem is to recognize that it [the problem] does exist.” Zig Ziglar, per Brainy Quote.When it comes to the affordable housing crisis, possible solutions to the shortage was published over thirteen months ago a in a seminal report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Policy Development and Research (PD&R) website. Mainstream media largely missed it. Yet it is a powerful evidence-based study. For some, HUD’s PD&R research was ‘stating the obvious.’ But for those who are unaware of the dynamics of supply and demand or other behind the scenes facts, it was a series of groundbreaking statements and disclosures.A series of pull quotes just published on MHLivingNews from that report and others tell a powerful tale that has implications for literally every American. Be someone:• a renter,• some form of conventional housing owner,• the resident of a mobile home,• manufactured home,• modular housing owners,• or are among the estimated 600,000 (+/-) who are homeless,the insights from that HUD research and others have practical implications that are unpacked on MHLivingNews.That fresh report - linked here - is entitled "Affordable Housing, Conventional Housing, Mobile Home, Manufactured Home, and Modular Housing Conundrum – What U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Research Revealed.""Without significant new supply, cost burdens are likely to increase" said HUD PD&R researchers Pamela Blumenthal and Regina Gray. The duo cited the "Not in My Back Yard" (NIMBY) report previously published by HUD.HUD’s Blumenthal and Gray don’t directly mention manufactured housing. But one of their linked HUD research reports on NIMBYism repeatedly does talk about manufactured homes and their advantages. That NIMBY report also references modular housing, conventional housing, mobile homes, prefabs, and accessory units too. That noted, back to duo's narrative published by HUD on 9.7.2021.“The regulatory environment — federal, state, and local — that contributes to the extensive mismatch between supply and need has worsened over time. Federally sponsored commissions, task forces, and councils under both Democratic and Republican administrations have examined the effects of land use regulations on affordable housing for more than 50 years. Numerous studies find land use regulations that limit the number of new units that can be built or impose significant costs on development through fees and long approval processes drive up housing costs. Research indicates higher housing costs also drive up program costs for federal assistance, reducing the funds available to serve additional households.”MHLivingNews published a similar report prior to Blumenthal’s and Gray's findings. It was entitled “ Why So Few Affordable U.S. Homes? Federal & Other Research ..." The article linked cited a range of sources including HUD and was posted on August 2, 2021.Several possible takeaways from the above could be made. While the duo linked research on manufactured housing they did not specifically mention it in their own narrative for HUD’s Edge.• This statement: “Democratic and Republican administrations have examined the effects of land use regulations on affordable housing for more than 50 years” ought to be eye-popping.• Another is that regulatory barriers are a key bar to more affordable housing.• A third takeaway is that appreciation in modern manufactured homes documented by federal and other research means that generational wealth building is possible at a more affordable price. Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, the Urban Institute, FHFA, and other research is cited.• The Manufactured Housing Improvement Act (MHIA) of 2000 is explored. "Enhanced preemption" is the authority that Congress gave HUD through the MHIA to preempt local zoning barriers that tend to limit affordable housing.The HUD PD&R says there is a shortfall of at least 3 million housing units. Some researchers believe the shortfall or 'gap' between existing homes and the numbers of new homes is millions more. For example, the report linked below from the Rosen Consulting Group (RCG) to the National Association of Realtors provides relevant insights that millions of more units were needed then and that ‘gap’ of supply and demand has only grown since.The full report and additional downloads supporting the research by HUD and others are found at this link below.About MHLivingNewsSince 2012, Manufactured Home Living News ( https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com ) has published the expert commentary, third-party research, facts checks, analysis and home buyer shopping tips that the public craves. Millions of pageviews occur at MHLivingNews. 