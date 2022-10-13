Submit Release
Berkshire Sterile Provides a New Offering for Small Volume Filling

/EIN News/ -- Lee, MA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a Massachusetts fill finish CMO, recently developed a new sterile filling process designed to reduce product loss for high-value drug product candidates. The process is intended for customers that have limited drug product and need to conserve every drop. It is additionally well suited for customers that have very small volume delivery needs with excellent precision. Filling is entirely isolator-based, easy to operate, and has demonstrated superior repeatability and accuracy.

“We were motivated to find a solution for a client that only had 150 to 300 mL of drug product available to fill. In their engineering runs, a significant amount of that product was lost in the tubing, filter holdup, and priming. This left the client with very little product from their starting batch,” said Process Engineering Manager, Dr. Jake Krans. “We met internally to develop a new fill process that would extend their product so that medicine could go to patients instead in line purges, line losses, weight checks, transfer losses, and other areas that reduce the amount of product available for the patient.”

“While the initial purpose of the process was to reduce product loss, we found that it had several other advantages, such as improved fill weight precision and compatibility with shear sensitive and viscous products,” said Vice President of Formulation and Tech Transfer, Dr. Xufeng Sun.

Batches up to 1.1 L of drug product can be processed in a single run with very high precision and accuracy. During fill studies, individual fill volumes remained within 1% of the set dispense volume down to fill volumes as little as 75 micrograms.

On Wednesday, October 19th at 1PM EST, BSM will discuss product loss in fill finish, how it can be limited in a traditional fill process, and they will unveil this new fill process with a detailed description of how the process works in their free webinar, Reducing loss in fill finish for high-value drug products.

 Those interested can register for this free event at https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/events/webinars/sterile-filling-101/episode-5/

About Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Berkshire Sterile is a state-of-the-art fill/finish contract manufacturer which specializes in sterile filling of syringes, vials, and cartridges for biotech and pharmaceutical industries. BSM also offers terminal steam sterilization of syringes, specialty filling, and lyophilization of vials all within an isolator. Lyophilization development, formulation development, and method development are also offered. For more information, please visit the company’s website (https://berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/) or contact them at info@berkshiresterile.com.

Attachment 


Andrea Wagner
Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing
413-243-0330
info@berkshiresterile.com

Berkshire Sterile Provides a New Offering for Small Volume Filling

