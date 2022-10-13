Artesian Resources Corporation Names Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE Vice President of Engineering

/EIN News/ --



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e735df8-ae9c-4dd4-a794-b19ff715728f

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), announced that Daniel W. Konstanski, P.E., BCEE, was named Vice President of Engineering, effective October 3, 2022. Mr. Konstanski joined Artesian in 2014 as Senior Engineer with over nine years of experience in the water and wastewater field, and in 2019, was appointed Manager of Engineering.



He is responsible for managing and overseeing the Engineering Department’s operation and staff as well as directly managing capital projects. His team includes engineers, project managers and subject matter experts who shepherd, analyze, and manage Artesian’s extensive water and wastewater assets including treatment, pipeline hydraulics, system modeling, pumped networks and regulatory matters. During his time at Artesian Mr. Konstanski has managed the permitting, design and construction of multiple new water and wastewater treatment plants as well as renovations of numerous existing facilities, overseen the development of state-of-the-art digital models for both the water and wastewater systems, led efforts to increase self-sufficiency by hundreds of millions of gallons per year and provided input on Artesian’s purchase of multiple additional water and wastewater systems.

“We are proud to announce Daniel’s well deserved promotion to Vice President. The development and advancement of our employees is a critical component of management succession that ensures our continued ability to provide reliable, high quality service to our customers and sustain our strategic growth,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO.

Mr. Konstanski received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from Michigan Technological University and first obtained his Professional Engineering License in Texas before coming to Delaware where he worked for URS (now AECOM) until joining Artesian in 2014. In addition to holding a PE License, Mr. Konstanski has met the rigorous combination of credentials review, additional examinations, and assessment of work to obtain and maintain Board Certification as an Environmental Engineer (BCEE).

“Daniel has established himself as a valuable team member, overseeing our Engineering department for nearly a decade of growth in both our water and wastewater businesses; and his continued contributions will certainly be a critical part of our ongoing growth as a leading utility on the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Nicholle R. Taylor, President of Artesian Water Company.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.4 billion gallons of water per year through 1,398 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

Contact:

Virginia Eisenbrey

Communications

(302) 453-6900

veisenbrey@artesianwater.com