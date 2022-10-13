Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,015 in the last 365 days.

VoltaGrid Closes USD $150 Million Equity Raise

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoltaGrid LLC (“VoltaGrid” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of an equity raise of $150 million USD ($205 million CAD) that includes strategic, follow-on investments from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”), Longbow Capital, Pilot Company, and Walter Ventures.

The increased equity capital, in conjunction with the Company’s credit facility, will help facilitate a capital program that will significantly increase the growth of both the power generation portfolio and, in partnership with Pilot Company, the low carbon fueling solutions.

“VoltaGrid continues to set new milestones across multiple sectors and business lines as we execute on our proven strategy with key partners. Our strategy to establish one of the largest asset bases of portable generation, uniquely paired with our low carbon fueling solutions, has significantly decreased the complexity for our partners to electrify their operations. I am thankful to our team members for the tremendous amount of work that has been contributed to create one of the largest portfolios of contracted low carbon fuels in the industry.” said Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid.

VoltaGrid is currently executing on a significant growth plan across North America including the launch of its grid reinforcement business in the ERCOT market and gas services business. The company continues to foster long term partnerships with key organizations that are focused on reducing their carbon footprint and future capital requirements.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that has developed an innovative platform to provide power, energy storage and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation industries. VoltaGrid’s fully integrated artificial intelligence platform provides live emissions tracking, asset carbon intensity, automated back-office management and ESG reporting on a centralized database.

www.voltagrid.com

For more information contact:

Nathan Ough
President & CEO
VoltaGrid LLC
E: Nathan.Ough@VoltaGrid.com

Robert Norris
Chief Financial Officer
VoltaGrid LLC
E: Robert.Norris@VoltaGrid.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

VoltaGrid Closes USD $150 Million Equity Raise

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.