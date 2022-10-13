VoltaGrid Closes USD $150 Million Equity Raise

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoltaGrid LLC (“VoltaGrid” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of an equity raise of $150 million USD ($205 million CAD) that includes strategic, follow-on investments from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”), Longbow Capital, Pilot Company, and Walter Ventures.

The increased equity capital, in conjunction with the Company’s credit facility, will help facilitate a capital program that will significantly increase the growth of both the power generation portfolio and, in partnership with Pilot Company, the low carbon fueling solutions.

“VoltaGrid continues to set new milestones across multiple sectors and business lines as we execute on our proven strategy with key partners. Our strategy to establish one of the largest asset bases of portable generation, uniquely paired with our low carbon fueling solutions, has significantly decreased the complexity for our partners to electrify their operations. I am thankful to our team members for the tremendous amount of work that has been contributed to create one of the largest portfolios of contracted low carbon fuels in the industry.” said Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid.

VoltaGrid is currently executing on a significant growth plan across North America including the launch of its grid reinforcement business in the ERCOT market and gas services business. The company continues to foster long term partnerships with key organizations that are focused on reducing their carbon footprint and future capital requirements.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that has developed an innovative platform to provide power, energy storage and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation industries. VoltaGrid’s fully integrated artificial intelligence platform provides live emissions tracking, asset carbon intensity, automated back-office management and ESG reporting on a centralized database.

