July & August Mark the Months Having the Most Downloads To Date for the 'Rooted In Logos' Podcast by Bradley Wampler

'Rooted In Logos' Podcast by Bradley Wampler

July & August of 2022 Mark the Months Having the Most Downloads To Date for the 'Rooted In Logos' Podcast by Bradley Wampler

CORYDON, INDIANA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July & August of 2022 Mark the Months Having the Most Downloads To Date for the 'Rooted In Logos' Podcast by Bradley Wampler

'Rooted in Logos', a podcast co-hosted by Bradley Wampler, hit the maximum number of downtowns to date in July and August of 2022.

8 October 2022

Corydon, Indiana

Bradley Wampler, a master’s degree holder in Christian Apologetics from Liberty University, is a full-time inside sales representative for Carter-Waters Construction Supply House in Louisville, KY. Amid COVID-19, Bradley and his friend decided to equip believers across the US with the tools to help them understand what they believe and why they believe it.

"When COVID-19 hit, the world shut down, including most churches. Governments worldwide, including the US and Canada, began enforcing restrictions on religious liberty within their borders. In California, churches were ordered to close while strip clubs were allowed to remain open. At this moment, I realized that Christians in the US are not prepared for persecution, nor are they prepared to defend what they believe and why they believe it. I began looking for a way I could help remedy this situation. My friend and I decided to start the Rooted in Logos podcast." ~ Bradley Wampler

The name “Rooted in Logos” has a deeper meaning. Bradley and his co-host toyed with many ideas, but ultimately, they wanted something that incorporated the Greek word Logos, translated into “The Word.” They thought of the verse in Psalm that says to be like a tree rooted in God. Thus, the name “Rooted in Logos” or “Rooted in The Word” came into being and is a true representation of the concept behind the podcast.

Consistent material is the key strategy that has helped "Rooted in Logos Podcast" grow. Bradley and his co-host make sure that their listeners can count on them. They put out content each week to remain in their listeners' minds and playlists. The other strategy that has helped "Rooted in Logos Podcast" is remaining lighthearted and fun even amid tough and deep topics. All these things have made the podcast reach new heights in July and August of this year with maximum downloads.

"Our show is at its best when we have a conversation. We have reference points, a general idea of where we want the episode to go, and general points we want to get across to our listeners. Ultimately, there is no script and sometimes the conversations lead us down a path that we were not intending to go down. But as long as our listeners are connecting with us, it's good to go!" ~ Bradley Wampler.



About Bradley Wampler

Bradley Wampler was born and raised in Louisville, KY and currently lives in Corydon, Indiana. He grew up playing baseball and loving video games. He graduated from Whitefield Academy in 2006, earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Grand Canyon University in 2020, and got a master’s degree in Christian Apologetics in 2022 from Liberty University. He has a diverse work history that includes working in restaurant management, working with at-risk youth in a professional setting, and being a full-time inside sales representative for Carter-Waters Construction Supply House in Louisville, Ky. Amid COVID-19, the idea of starting a podcast discussing the what’s and whys of the faith.

Media Contact: Bradley Wampler

www.facebook.com/rootedinlogos

RootedinLogosPod@gmail.com