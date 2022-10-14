IBANERA LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL BANKING & PAYMENTS PLATFORM

The current market is demanding that financial institutions provide more robust tools to enhance speed to market” — Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL

Ibanera, a global fintech company, today announced the launching of its new proprietary, “Ibanera BaaS”, digital banking and payments platform.

Ibanera’s fully API enabled platform provides end-to-end automation of services including account issuance, digital asset custody and OTC, card services, payment acquiring, and fiat ramps for web3 projects. Ibanera’s scalable API services are supported with best-in-class compliance standards for a risk score based approached to automated KYC onboarding and transaction monitoring for bank and blockchain transfers.

Digital banking solutions allow institutions and the businesses they serve to operate more efficiently by increasing speed of onboarding and transacting while lowering cost when compared to traditional methods.

“The current market is demanding that financial institutions provide more robust tools to enhance speed to market, and a holistic approach to payment networks that give businesses of all sizes the control to customize solutions to their own unique use cases”, said Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera. “Ibanera is addressing these demands as we move toward a decentralized and globally integrated economy”.

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a global digital banking platform and financial services provider that develops tailored fintech solutions for banks, corporations and entrepreneurs worldwide. Ibanera specializes in cross-border payments, currency conversion, mobile banking, and merchant services. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera positions itself as a competitive fintech leader with a credible global footprint.

For more information, visit ibanera.com.