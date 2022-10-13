The Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley Celebrates 30th Anniversary

In honor of their 30th anniversary, the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley invites the community to Denim and Diamonds: Celebrating the Future of America.

CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of their 30th anniversary, the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley is inviting the community to their Denim & Diamonds: Celebrating the Future of America gala event. This celebration will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 5pm to 9pm at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills.The Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley, founded in 1992 by a group of community leaders, provides a safe and affordable environment as well as an educational and productive after school program for youth. Their mission today is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need them the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible adults. Today, in addition to their main clubhouse, the Gary M. Thomas Clubhouse & Teen Center, the Club services six area sites around the west valley including Reseda Elementary, Blythe Elementary, Limerick Elementary, Cleveland High School, Canoga Park High School, and Chatsworth High School.This 30th anniversary event will celebrate the growth and achievements of the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley over the past three decade. Community organizations, civic leaders, donors and alumni will be recognized and honored for their generous contributions to the club over the years. Awardees include Northridge Hospital Foundation, recipient of the Program Champion Award; Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, recipient of the Community Leadership Award; Susan and Allen M. Lawrence, recipients of the Spirit of Philanthropy Award; and Esmeralda Castellanos, recipient of the Youth of the Year award. The event will also include a silent auction, raffle, and live music and entertainment.Rams Super Bowl Champion, Roland Williams will be in attendance as the special emcee of the evening. An alumnus of the Boys and Girls Club, Williams comments: “Growing up in a challenging neighborhood, the Boys & Girls Club provided one of the few clean, safe spaces to have fun, connect with my peers and learn critical life skills. So excited to support the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley efforts to continue providing this resource for future generations.”Tickets and sponsorship opportunities to the event are still available for purchase. Event tickets are on sale starting October 12th. Tickets to the event start at $250 per person while ads and sponsorships at $300. To purchase your ticket or sponsorship, visit the event website.