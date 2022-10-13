Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market Growing to Exhibit a Striking Growth of USD 136.64 Billion with CAGR of 38.90% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario and Industry Growth Analysis

Growth and expansion of personal care and cosmetics industry promoted the direct and indirect growth of this market. This is because of the fact that cannabidiol is effective in treating skin in cases of swelling, pain, and redness from existing breakouts, or irritation from skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 38.90% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 9.86 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 136.64 billion by 2029. " Hemp Based" dominates the type segment of the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market owing to the increasing acceptance of refined cannabidiol (CBD) products and various medical applications.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is effective in treating pain arising out of chronic injuries. It is further effective in tackling inflammation, anxiety and insomnia. It helps to improve the physiological and cognitive functions in an individual along with regulation the mood, pain and memory. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants and accounts for up to 40% of the plant's extract.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is used a wide array of application owing to its medically proven beneficial properties. Cannabidiol (CBD) is the second monst prevalent active ingredient in marijuana. Cannabidiol is a phytocannabinoid that can be used in a wide range of personal care and cosmetic products as an active ingredient.

Rise in the technological advancements

Rising technological advancements pertaining to the manufacturing technology is further inducing growth in the market value. Increasing number of technological advancements driven with a view to minimize the production costs and wastage coupled with growth in industrialization has increased the use of hemp materials for numerous applications is further ensuring a bright future for the market.

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, high disposable income, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rising internet penetration rate, ongoing product development and commercialization, growth in the favorable policies by the government of the application of cannabis related products especially in the developing economies and increasing per capita expenditure will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Some of the major players operating in the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market are:

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

The Cronos Group (Canada)

Tilray. (US)

Hexo (Canada)

CannTrust (Canada)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (UK)

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

Alkaline88, LLC. (US)

NewAge Inc. (US)

Cannara. (Canada)

Dixie Brands (US)

KANNAWAY LLC. (US)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc (Canada)

CANNABIS Aphria (Canada)

CURA CS, LLC. (US)

KAZMIRA (US)

Curaleaf (US)

CannazALL (US)

Recent Development

In January 2021, Nano Hydrate, has unveiled product marketing services leveraging advanced technologies to provide natural healing through branding services of pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD). Moreover, Nano Hydrate aimed to create a collaborative program that would allow them to introduce existing brands to the market for niche CBD products while expanding options for cannabis-infused beverages to the cannabis industry.

Some of the Most Important Questions Scrutinized in this Report:

What are the key growth parameters for this global market during the forecast period?

Who are the leading vendors and manufacturers in cannabidiol (CBD) oil market ?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market for business development and geographical expansion?

Which end-use industries can trigger high demand in the market over the forecast period?

What are the key segments in this market?

Which regional player will anticipated leading the global market in terms of size?

What is the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic?

Which obstacles must new players overcome in order to occupy a major position?

Market Dynamics: Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market

Growth and expansion influenced the market growth

Growing awareness to direct the market demand and supply

Increased awareness about the benefits of cannabidiol and its medicinal properties is inducing increased demand and application by the small and medium scale enterprises. Also, high adoption of hemp oil in pharmaceutical industries as it reduces the body pain is a positive sign. This in turn is bolstering the growth of the market.

Rising research and development operations

Increased funding from federal government pertaining to the research and development proficiencies is also bolstering the growth of the market. Research and developmental operations directed towards sustainable development will ensure optimum and judicious use of resources, thereby improving the market value.

Segmentation: Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market

By Type

THC Dominant

CBD Dominant

Marijuana Based

Hemp Based

By Product type

Original

Blended

By Product category

Unflavoured

Flavoured

By Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care/Cosmetics

Pharma and Nutraceuticals

Industrial Application

Regional Analysis/Insights

The cannabidiol (CBD) oil market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product type, product category, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cannabidiol (CBD) oil market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period owing to the growing application by pharmaceutical industries. Asia-Pacific will however register the highest CAGR for this period growth and expansion of hemp-producing plants especially in the developing economies such as India and China.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Cannabidiol (CBD) oil Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Cannabidiol (CBD) oil Market, By Type Global Cannabidiol (CBD) oil Market, By Product Type Global Cannabidiol (CBD) oil Market , By Product category Global Cannabidiol (CBD) oil Market, By Application Global Cannabidiol (CBD) oil Market, By Distribution Channel Global Cannabidiol (CBD) oil Market, By Region Global Cannabidiol (CBD) oil Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

