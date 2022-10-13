PRESIDENT OF THE INDUSTRIAL COURT OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO HER HONOR DEBORAH THOMAS-FELIX PUBLISHES A SECOND LABOR BOOK
Author Deborah Thomas-Felix puts emphasis on maternity protection in her book Labour Law and Good Industrial RelationsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In achieving industrial stability, good industrial relations practices and principles are required, especially in a nation’s social and economic development. Deborah Thomas-Felix understands such sentiment and so authored the book "Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace".
"Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace", published in May this year, is Mrs. Deborah’s second book about labor. It has seven chapters of varied industrial relations trends, namely progressive discipline in the workplace, warnings, suspension from work, summary dismissal, the right to be heard, the disciplinary process and the grievance procedure, and, most importantly, maternity protection at work. There also is a glossary of different laws around the world to provide a more in-depth understanding of the subject.
Presently the president of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago, Mrs. Deborah Thomas-Felix deems it a part of her job to spread awareness and encourage a good comprehension of both labor law and industrial relations while providing the means to achieve such. In fact, she has already published her first labor book entitled Labour Law in the Commonwealth Caribbean, the Practice of Good Industrial Relations in the 21st Century.
Her second labor book, "Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations: Progressive Discipline and Maternity Protection in the Workplace", since its publishing, has been recognized by scholars as an invaluable resource for understanding the field. For more about Mrs. Deborah’s wisdom, the book is available for purchase on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other