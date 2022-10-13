Tendon Repair Market Size Worth $3.2 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 6.2% CAGR, Claims AMR

Tendon Repair Market Share

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the tendon repair market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tendon Repair Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐬, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫, 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫, 𝐑𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐟𝐟 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫, 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global tendon repair industry was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $3.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Tendon repair refers to the surgical repair of damaged or torn tendons, which are cord-like structures made of strong fibrous connective tissue that connect muscles to bones. Tendons are cable-like tissues that connect muscles to bones. Although one of their functions is to take some of the strain off the muscles, too much activity can injure them. The shoulder, elbow, knee, and ankle joints are most commonly affected by tendon injuries. Tendon repair surgeries are preferred for the treatment of tendonitis. Tendinitis occurs when a tendon becomes irritated or inflamed. This can happen through a sudden injury, but it most commonly occurs due to the impact of a minor, repetitious movement. The symptom of tendinitis is pain with any type of movement of the joint especially overhead motions. In few cases, pain is observed during sleep and early morning hours.

Covid-19 scenario-

• Significant reduction in clinical trials due to strict government guidelines had a sheer negative impact on the global tendon repair market. Surgeries of tendon damaged patients were either postponed or cancelled especially during the initial period.

• Also, the global lockdown led to huge disruptions in the manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials.

• However, with the mass vaccination drives on board, the global situation has highly improved, and the market for tendon repair is also getting back on track.

Tendon injury mostly occurs during hard physical work out such as rowing, heavy weight lifting, occupation activities such as window washing, wood work, some assembly line works and sports activities such as football, basketball, pedal cycling, soccer, ice or roller skating, and skateboarding. Artificial muscles and tendons for knee, ankle, and tendon reinforcement will also become increasingly popular due to a growing propensity for minimally invasive procedures, government activities to raise awareness about sports injuries, and developments in surgical methods. Surgical tendon restoration was frequently viewed as the last choice by both patients and doctors.

In addition, discovery and development; launch of various products; and strategies among key players such as acquisition, collaboration, and agreement drive the tendon repair market. For instance, in June 2022, ConMed acquired the In2Bone who is a global developer, manufacturer and distributor of orthopedic medical devices. This acquisition extends product portfolio, sales channel and experienced leadership team of ConMed Corporation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

1. Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

2. ConMed Corporation

3. Integra Lifesciences

4. Johnson & Johnson

5. Smith & Nephew

6. Stryker

7. TendoMend

8. BioPro Inc.

9. Arthrex Inc.

10. Aevumed, Inc.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 of tendon repair, the rotator cuff tendon repair segment generated maximum revenue in 2021, owing to increase in sports injuries, and increase in repetitive stress of shoulder in occupation of carpenters and painters. The foot and ankle tendon repair segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in physical exercise among children and adults, increase in interest of professional sports, and increase in number of athletes that are prone to foot and ankle tendon repair.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the hospitals and clinics segment were the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021, owing to factors such as well-equipped operation theatre, higher buying power and rise in patient admission. The ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the tendon repair market forecast period, owing to surge in number tendon repair surgeries and increase in availability of technically skilled nurses for private practices

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America generated higher revenue in 2021, owing to strong presence of key players, and availability of approved therapeutics with higher adoption of tendon repair products. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in geriatric population and launch of various products in the region to fulfill the growing demands.

