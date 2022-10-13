Jerrel Wolfe’s Poetry Collection Wrapped in One Book

With over two decades in the making, Jerrel Wolfe shares a book full of poems that tackle the ups and downs of life.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A poem is a collection of words that expresses ideas or emotions in a vivid and imaginative style. Author Jerrel Wolfe wrote the perfect book that encapsulates all types of emotions one might feel. Whether it's about romance, heartbreak, finding the will to survive in life, or the hard truths of life. Readers will surely love this compilation of poems, which is worth two decades of Jerrel Wolfe's writing and imagination.Author Jerrel Wolfe is known to be the "Thomas Kinkade" of poetry. Jerrel truly found his passion in writing and collecting poems amidst his numerous hobbies. Jerrel's writing style is more focused on tidy yet straightforward stanzas. These poems aren't similar to short stories as each is self-contained and neatly arranged.A heartfelt review of an Amazon customer, Rosemary Stone- Sureck, "Although I'm almost halfway through the book, I have decided to begin reading the book over again from the beginning. This time I am using it as a journal to express my own feelings." Readers will surely be hooked by every poem this book unravels. Experience the momentous events of Jerrel's life translated into beautiful, tiny little stanzas that could bring a million sensations at once.One must not miss this marvelous book by Jerrel Wolfe; " Poetic Perspectives ". The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers.