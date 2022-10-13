TECHNICAL ADVISER OPPORTUNITY

SAMOA, October 13 - Tautua Facility Child Protection Specialist to support the Samoa Gender Partnership Program (SGPP)

About the Facility: The Samoa Tautua Human Development for All Facility (formerly known as the Human Development and Social Inclusion facility – HDSI) intends to deliver Australia’s commitments in the latter phase of the Samoa COVID-19 Development Response Plan (2020-22) (CRP) and then help build the human development foundations required for Samoa’s health security, economic recovery, and continued stability thereafter. The Facility will focus on five Pillars: Education, Health, Gender, Disability, and Social Protection.

About the Samoa Gender Partnership Program (SGPP): The SGPP is a component of Tautua, together with Health, Education and other GEDSI programming. In alignment with the Pathways for Development of Samoa (PDS) Priority 4, ‘improved access to opportunities for all especially women and youth’, SGPP’s overarching program goal is that women and vulnerable groups have improved access to services and livelihood opportunities that mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. To contribute to this goal, SGPP seeks to achieve three End of Program Outcomes (EOPOs) through three interrelated Workstreams, as follows:

Civil society organisations (CSOs) deliver outcomes for women, including enhanced economic empowerment, reduced gender-based violence (GBV), and increased access to services for women experiencing violence.

Targeted GEDSI CSOs have more effective, efficient, and sustainable organisational and grant management systems.

Evidence is available to inform gender planning and decision-making by Tautua and other stakeholders.

The SGPP grants were awarded in May 2022 to four CSOs: Samoa Victims Support Group (SVSG); Samoa Family Health Association (SFHA); Women in Business Development Inc (WIBDI); Samoa Women’s Association of Growers (SWAG). The SGPP was then formally launched in June 2022. The program is now in its inception period (May- September 2022) and the four CSO partners have commenced program implementation. DFAT and Palladium have a zero tolerance to child sexual abuse and exploitation and requires that all partners meet set standards on Child Protection and Safeguarding. Similarly, Samoa’s national policies on children and protection requires attention to safeguarding to ensure compliance. An important milestone of the SGPP Grant Plus modality for the inception period is to build the capacity of the implementing partners and support them to meet the key compliance standards on Safeguards – Social and Financial. The Tautua Team is committed to supporting the CSOs to attain and maintain compliance on the two Safeguarding aspects (Social and Financial), as an integral part of the GrantPlus modality.

About the Role:

The Child Protection (CP) Specialist will be engaged by Palladium on a 20 day input to support SGPP partners to meet the GOS, DFAT and Palladium requirements for child protection compliance. The CP Specialist reports to the Team Leader and the GEDSI & Safeguarding Technical Lead.

Review SGPP partners' Child Protection policies and ensure compliance with DFAT standards

Assess child protection risk of SGPP partners who will be in contact or working with children and recommend mitigation measures to ensure compliance with DFAT and Palladium CP and safeguarding requirements.

Develop recommended measures to meet compliance including a CP risk mitigation and management plans for SGPP grantees. Provide support to grantees to enable meaningful compliance with the plans.

Design and deliver CP training for SGPP partners’ staff and consultants.

Support SGPP partners to establish systems to respond to any reports or disclosures of child exploitation and abuse, in accordance with best practice protocols.

Provide other relevant support as may be requested by the Team Leader and the GEDSI & Safeguarding Technical Lead

Qualifications and Experience

Recognised tertiary qualification in social sciences, international development or relevant discipline.

Six to 10 years of relevant professional experience in supporting safeguarding compliance, including undertaking risk assessments, and developing risk mitigation strategies.

Demonstrated background ensuring compliance on large complex donor funded programs to include experience working with the Australian Government / DFAT-funded programs and demonstrated experience of key Australian Government aid delivery policies (particularly DFAT’s Safeguarding policies).

Proven track record of working collaboratively with various stakeholders including donors and development partners, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations and community-based organisations

Experience providing technical support, training, and safeguarding compliance.

Excellent interpersonal skills and experience developing and maintaining relationships with a range of stakeholders.

Excellent writing skills including the preparation of reports and briefs.

Well organized, able to work independently, and skilled in handling multiple tasks.

Essential

Working knowledge of DFAT’s CP guidelines and policies.

Experience of working in Samoa and/or other Pacific Island countries, with a good understanding of the cultural dynamics and context

Post Graduate qualification in business, leadership and management development, sociology, anthropology, education and training, human resources, international development, economics, and other relevant fields.

GEDSI specific courses or further related areas of study.

A Full Terms of Reference (TOR) can be provided on request. Please contact Ropati Mualia at Ropati.Mualia@thepalladiumgroup.com for a copy.

