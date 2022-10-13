Rep. Barry Moore Wins Animal Wellness Action Endorsement for Congress
“We are proud to endorse Barry Moore for Congress and applaud his tireless work for animals, and Alabamians alike.”ENTERPRISE , ALABAMA, UNITED STATES , October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Animal Wellness Action, a Washington, D.C. non-profit focused on promoting legal standards to halt cruelty and to enforce those laws, formally endorsed U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., for re-election to Alabama’s Second Congressional District seat.
— Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action
“We are proud to endorse Barry Moore for Congress and applaud his tireless work for animals and Alabamians alike,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action, and a native Alabamian and past chairman of the Mobile County Young Republicans whose family hailed from Eufaula. “Rep. Moore is a commonsense legislator and friend to animals who continues to support practical legislation to protect animals, drive down drug costs for consumers, and fight against animal abuses in the U.S. that have been fueled by China.”
Rep. Barry Moore has cosponsored and backed a broad range of other important reforms:
• Moore is working to stop needless, costly, and inhumane animal testing as a cosponsor of the FDA Modernization Act. The Senate companion bill introduced by Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and 11 other bipartisan Senators passed the Senate by Unanimous Consent in September.
The measure would end animal testing mandates at the FDA by amending the 1938 statute – a Depression-era requirement for animal testing for all new drug development protocols, allow for alternative methods when validated, and help reduce drug costs and time to market for Alabamians.
• Moore cosponsored and voted in support of the Big Cat Public Safety Act, that would bar private citizens from keeping dangerous carnivores like lions and tigers in our communities;
• Moore cosponsored the Bear Protection Act led by a bipartisan coalition of House Members including House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., that would help end the poaching of bear parts that produce bile used in Traditional Chinese Medicine. The Chinese Government has promoted the use of bear bile as a treatment for COVID-19 with no scientific basis, and poachers often kill the animal for one part and wastefully disregard the rest of the carcass.
• Moore joined a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address a terrible policy implemented by the Biden Administration that banned the import of canines from 113 countries and has separated countless American heroes in the military, American citizens, and Diplomats from their pets.
• Moore supported a bipartisan measure that passed the House by a voice vote in 2021 and would have ended the transport of horses bound for slaughter for human consumption in countries like China, Japan, and North Korea.
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
Marty Irby
Animal Wellness Action
+1 202-821-5686
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter