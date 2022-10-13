Staycation Offer For Florida and Georgia Residents at Acqualina Resort

The award-winning Acqualina Resort provides an enticing room package with an array of spa and dining options for Florida and Georgia residents.

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqualina Resort & Residences, the Five Star, Five Diamond luxury resort, invites Florida and Georgia residents to rediscover the beauty of the sunshine state with the Staycation Package. With world-class restaurants, curated amenities, a luxurious spa and spacious rooms and suites, Acqualina Resort is at the center of Miami's Sunny Isles Beach providing an exclusive experience and ultra-luxurious beach lifestyle.

Guests who book the Staycation Package will enjoy 15% off the best available rate. Additionally, adults can unwind in the 20,000 square foot Acqualina Spa with a $40 credit for up to two people. Guests will also enjoy a thoughtful welcome amenity, complimentary valet parking and WiFi.

The acclaimed Il Mulino New York brings Italian fare to Acqualina Resort. Guests can also experience Ke-uH for Japanese cuisine and Costa Grill offering Mediterranean cuisine just steps from the beach. Avra Estiatorio will open next month where guests can enjoy this renowned Greek restaurant.

The Staycation Package is available through October 31, 2022 (certain blackout dates and restrictions may apply). For reservations, please call (888) 686.9482 or visit http://www.acqualinaresort.com.

Acqualina Resort & Residences is a place where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort & Residences features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms and an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award.

