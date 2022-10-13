Two Decades of Jerrel Wolfe’s Finest Poems
Author Jerrel Wolfe compiles all his finest poems for over two decades in the making in one book.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poems make hearts flutter, can catch readers off guard, and can express one’s deepest desires, thoughts and feelings. This is a recommended book for both men and women as it tackles the whereabouts of life, may it be romance, adventures, experiences, the human spirit, and the true meaning of life.
A little background about the remarkable author, Jerrel E. Wolfe. He is known to be the “Thomas Kinkade” of poetry. He had diverse hobbies and professions. Jerrel was a radio and sports announcer, a certified automotive technician, a licensed real estate and stock sales associate, an entrepreneur, and most importantly, a skillful writer. Jerrel truly found his passion in writing and collecting poems. This read is meant for those who seek solace, comfort, understanding, and breakthroughs. A must-read, indeed!
Toni, an Amazon customer, recommends this book as he says “Poetry is a person's view of his surroundings and thoughts and life experiences. This book is a wonderful read that is thought evoking and remembering life’s little pieces of someone’s heart.” These poems are carefully expressed in the best way possible, piercing through the reader’s heart.
Take a glimpse of the world of poetry through "Poetic Perspectives". The book of poems by Jerrel Wolfe entitled “Poetic Perspectives” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Grab a copy now!
