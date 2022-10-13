ConstructReach Hosts ‘I Built This’ Initiative in Detroit to Transform Construction Industry
Innovative industry workforce development initiative proactively addresses looming employee shortage in construction industry with nationwide events
Over half of the construction workforce is over the age of 46 and will be retiring. ‘I Built This’ introduces diverse students to construction opportunities to work toward changing those statistics.”DETROIT, MI, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConstructReach, a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy, will be hosting an “I Built This!” event on October 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Dearborn, MI outside the Automotive Hall of Fame located at 21400 Oakwood. Over 150 high school students aged 16-18 years from neighboring school districts, and workforce development programs are invited to learn about the construction industry and engage in hands-on activities, including those related to carpentry, fixturing, design and technology, mechanical and plumbing.
Attendees will connect with general contractors and other construction professionals to discuss internships, job opportunities and scholarships while learning more about careers in the construction industry and gaining unparalleled insights. Now in its fifth year, ConstructReach’s “I Built This!” initiative introduces the construction industry to a diverse new generation and, in turn, assists an industry facing an impending labor shortage crisis. Through these events and a variety of services offered to its members, ConstructReach aims to transform the construction industry within the next decade.
Industry partners confirmed for the event include Woods Construction and B&M Electrical. Education partners include U Prep Science & Math High School, Henry Ford High School, Randolph Career and Technical Center, and Fordson High School.
“Our mission at ConstructReach is to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities, connecting general contractors to interns and innovative internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a ConstructReach social network to expose diverse populations to construction careers,” said Paul Robinson, Founder and CEO of ConstructReach. “Over half of the construction workforce is over the age of 46 and will be retiring. ‘I Built This’ introduces diverse students to construction opportunities to work toward changing those statistics.”
In 2015, Robinson, a former corporate construction project manager, realized the importance of developing an industry-wide initiative to create a diverse pipeline of talent while addressing a generational workforce shortage. ConstructReach was developed with the view that a more diverse workforce is the key to a brighter future and has hosted other “I Built This” events around the country.
The 2022 schedule for IBT events also includes Kansas City, Bridgeton, MO, and Inglewood, CA. For more information or to interview Paul Robinson, please contact Kerry Andersen at kerry.andersen@1905newmedia.com . The event is closed to the public but I Built This b-roll and photos will be provided to accompany your interviews.
About ConstructReach
Founded in May 2018, ConstructReach is a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy that seeks to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities within construction, connecting general contractors to interns, employees, and internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a social network to expose a diverse population to sustainable construction careers. Over half of the skilled construction labor force is nearing retirement age and fewer students, especially from diverse backgrounds, are pursuing a construction career. ConstructReach works with students, educators, high school counselors, large brands, and general contractors throughout the country to ensure they have the information and connections they need to facilitate the long-term longevity of a new, more diverse construction industry. ConstructReach started efforts with more than 100 general contractors throughout the United States, but is currently adding additional general contractors, and expanding brands to its network. For more, please visit constructreach.com.
