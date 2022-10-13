StoryFile Releases Conversa 2.0: Upgraded Enterprise AI Software 

The latest Conversa™ SaaS update adds new features to create and publish AI-powered conversational video projects – for customer service, corporate training and more– in real time; Enhanced security and analytics also added to the award winning product already in use by Fortune 500 leaders

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six months after the launch of StoryFile’s award-winning Conversa SaaS solution platform, we are proud to roll out Conversa 2.0, the next step in the move toward making enterprise AI more human. Conversa, is the first and still only enterprise Conversational AI SaaS solution that provides tools to collect video, to create and train AI interactions, and to be published anywhere on the web. Now, we’ve listened to early adopters and clients: The new release allows for the production of storyfiles entirely in the platform in real time; launches the new Conversa Studio feature for DIY recording by employees and customers; adds enhanced security of client data; and makes learning from the data generated by your storyfiles much easier.

Conversa is already in use by many Fortune 500 companies in training, learning, company history, and human resources departments, including global leaders in retail, medical devices and enterprise software. Following on recent StoryFile headlines at the BBC, Reuters, the Times of London, Futurism and Wired, Conversa was named the Best SaaS Product for Education by the distinguished SaaS Awards in September.

The education platform featuring pro athletes as digital mentors, Versus, also uses Conversa to create storyfiles that enable sports stars such as Albert Pujols, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jessica Mendoza to share their skills and wisdom via conversational video.

“StoryFile is constantly improving Conversa and this update – just six months after our initial launch – makes the platform so much faster and easier to use, we’re already seeing, from the beta release, a surge in the amount of usage and new use cases,” said Stephen Smith, CEO and co-Founder of StoryFile. “We are making Enterprise AI more human, giving everyone involved a better, safer, more engaging experience.”

Conversa 2.0 adds the Conversa Record Tab, the ability to professionally video record a storyfile directly in Conversa so that your storyfiles are available in real time. Create your new storyfile, build your questions, connect your devices to your computer, and capture high-quality HD images with no editing or post-production required, whether using your computer’s camera or professional equipment.

The new feature Conversa Studio brings conversational video to customer service, talent acquisition, HR onboarding, corporate training, interactive FAQs, human chatbots, virtual agents, meet-and-greets with company leadership–and more. Users can now engage directly with their target audiences: invite anyone – from employees to customers worldwide– to record their storyfiles, with their own devices (including smartphones and tablets), on their own time, from anywhere. Review, share, and publish! Conversa Studio users can even copy a link to email or share their storyfiles via social media outlets such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

StoryFile is SOC II certified and GDPR compliant as of October 2022. Together these confirm that StoryFile operates within the globally accepted standards of trust for handling people’s data. Our clients can be confident that all data stored on our platform will be managed and secured with the utmost care.

Conversa 2.0 makes it easier to analyze data about what your customers really want to know via the conversations they have with your storyfiles. The updated chat logs page now includes analytics so you can easily see gaps in your existing content and build out your storyfiles to more directly address your customer’s questions.

“These updates move Conversa further along to becoming a fully turnkey solution for enterprise to solve a variety of use cases,” said Heather Maio-Smith, StoryFile’s Chief Visionary Officer and co-Founder. “Clients tell us their chatbots and other automated communications platforms are dying – what they are desperate for is what StoryFile brings – human connection.”

How Conversa Works

Conversa is a subscription-based web-app that provides the technical tools for companies and institutions to create compelling Conversational Video AI for their teams, clients, and the public. It gives businesses control over their content, messaging, and branding. It gives audiences agency to enquire through an immersive, humanized experience that is engaging and impactful.

The cloud-based automated web-app provides the workflow to create an interactive StoryFile - question generation, capture, transcription, translation, natural language processing, publishing, distribution, and end user engagement. When audiences ask a question, Conversa is able to intelligently sift through all corresponding interview clips for that StoryFile to find an intuitive conversational response. When people ask a question, using StoryFile’s proprietary AI technology platform, Conversa, the system can intelligently match pre-recorded answers with future questions, allowing for a real-time yet asynchronous conversation to occur.

Conversa provides business solutions for companies of all sizes, ranging from creators/entrepreneurs to small scale businesses and global enterprises.

About StoryFile®: StoryFile is making artificial intelligence more human. As the inventor of Conversational Video AI, the company was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles. Now the patent-protected technology it developed powers both the award-winning Conversa platform and a consumer version for home use, StoryFile Life. Conversational video AI, storyfiles, allow users of all kinds to make deeper human connections whether it be for family history, commerce, customer service, education, or any collective human knowledge that needs to be shared. Conversa is the only SaaS solution that allows anyone to create and publish their own interactive conversational video AI content. Leave-behind the chatbot, written FAQ’s, the explainer video, and more. With videos that talk back, StoryFile is revolutionizing the storytelling and communication industries. Wherever there is a question to be asked, there’s a use case for StoryFile. To learn more, visit StoryFile.com .







