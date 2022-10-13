DIVA INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES THE DIVA DISC

Leading menstrual cup brand and maker of the DivaCup expands period care lineup with the Diva Disc, featuring a one-of-a-kind Leakproof Shield™ to prevent mid-wear leaking

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian brand Diva International (Diva), makers of the Original DivaCup®, today announced an online exclusive launch of its latest innovation, the Diva Disc. An innovation unlike any other menstrual disc, the Diva Disc brings an enhanced level of period care to the market. As an effort to help solve major consumer pain points, the Diva Disc is the only disc available with a Leakproof Shield™ to prevent mid-wear leaking. The Diva Disc is currently sold exclusively online for $35, serving as a cost-effective alternative to reusable tampons.

“At Diva, we strive to cater to all menstruators’ needs with our products and recognize that period care is not one-size-fits all,” said Carinne Chambers-Saini, Founder and CEO of Diva. “We’re so excited to launch the all-new Diva Disc. We’ve spent years developing these amazing features that solve the problems that existing disc users complain about.”

While the DivaCup and Diva Disc are both highly effective, they serve different needs and preferences. The Diva Disc provides a soft, secure fit and is suitable for those with a lower cervix height, remaining tucked behind the pubic bone. The product comes equipped with the following key differentiators:

Superior Leak Protection: While most discs tend to leak or empty slightly while users go to the bathroom, the Diva Disc’s patent-pending Leakproof Shield™ prevents mid-wear leaks and messy removal. The Diva Disc can also hold the equivalent of seven tampons.

While most discs tend to leak or empty slightly while users go to the bathroom, the Diva Disc’s patent-pending Leakproof Shield™ prevents mid-wear leaks and messy removal. The Diva Disc can also hold the equivalent of seven tampons. Planet-Friendly: In addition to being reusable and waste-free, the Diva Disc can last up to several years with proper care.

In addition to being reusable and waste-free, the Diva Disc can last up to several years with proper care. A Safe Alternative: Made with 100% medical-grade silicone and pigments, the Diva Disc is safe to wear for up to 12 hours.

Made with 100% medical-grade silicone and pigments, the Diva Disc is safe to wear for up to 12 hours. Invisible Comfort: The Diva Disc features a soft, flexible rim that folds to the size of a tampon, with a unique oval shape that prevents rotation and fits most menstruators. An easy-to-find pull tab makes the Diva Disc simple to remove. Plus, the Diva Disc can also be worn for mess-free period sex.

Beyond its product line, Diva has dedicated efforts to educating others about menstruation and menstrual equity, while providing accessibility to period care products. In 2021 and 2022, Diva donated $1.2 million of products along with $120,000 in financial donations across over 90 community organizations in North America. They also launched a $25,000 Creator Fund, designed to amplify the voices of BIPOC creators in the wellness sphere. “Pandora’s Box: Lifting the Lid on Menstruation” (a feature-length documentary about menstrual equity executive produced by Diva Founder and CEO Carinne Chambers-Saini) was also made available for free on YouTube in English, Spanish, and French.

Diva is also celebrating the one-year anniversary of its company-wide Paid Menstrual Leave policy. The initiative aims to destigmatize discussions surrounding menstruation in the workplace and is separate from the company’s Paid Sick Leave policy. Since its implementation, 30 percent of Diva’s employees have utilized Paid Menstrual Leave, which has resulted in more than 50 paid days off to prioritize their varying health and wellness needs during their cycles.

As part of Diva’s mission to create a society in which menstruators can reclaim their bodies, the brand is inviting other organizations to implement a Paid Menstrual Leave policy of their own. For those interested in learning more, Diva is offering free virtual consultations to assist businesses in jumpstarting individual policies.

As a Certified B Corp company, Diva also remains true to its sustainability efforts. Available in fully recyclable limited-edition packaging, the Diva Disc is recyclable through the DivaRecycles program in partnership with global recycling leader, TerraCycle.

The Diva Disc is sold exclusively at ShopDiva.ca for $35. A limited-time bundle featuring the Diva Disc and Spot (a one-of-a-kind drying rack handmade by Period Nirvana to match your Diva Disc) will also be available for $50. To learn more, please visit ShopDiva.ca and follow @TheDivaCup on instagram.

###

ABOUT DIVA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Established in 2002, Diva’s founders, mother-daughter team Francine Chambers and Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a sustainable menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their hero product, DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. Diva is also passionately committed to its social impact program. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. In the past year alone, Diva’s Impact program has donated over $700,000 in product and financial support worldwide. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit divacup.com.

Attachments

Marissa Neave Diva International Inc. 519-896-8100 ext. 233 mneave@divacup.com Lexi Phillips Power Digital Marketing lexi.phillips@powerdigitalmarketing.com