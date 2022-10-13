Keychron launches V3: entry-level 80% TKL QMK customizable mechanical keyboard

V3's impressive specs—like PBT keycaps, hot-swappable switches, and QMK/VIA support—are a great impetus to switch to the world of custom keyboards

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Keychron, established manufacturer of wireless mechanical keyboards for Mac, Windows and Android, launched direct sales of V3, a customizable tenkeyless (TKL) quantum mechanical keyboard (QMK). This customizable model has a classic 80% layout with many premium features like QMK/VIA support, PBT keycaps, screw-in stabilizers and more, which provides endless possibilities and a comfortable typing experience. Two styles—frosted black (translucent) and carbon black (non-transparent) are available. It comes fully assembled for $84 USD, fully assembled with knob for $94 USD, barebone for $64 USD, and barebone with knob for $74 USD.

"Our V-series is all about accessibility," said Paul Tan, COO of Keychron. "We're creating entry-level keyboards in the best layouts to encourage people to switch over to the amazing world of custom keyboards. TKL layout is a classic style that's very familiar to gamers and programmers who have deeply ingrained habits. It forgoes the number pad, allowing for wider mouse movement and quick access to the required keys. It felt essential that we add this layout to our V-series."

Like its predecessors (V1 and V2), V3 offers massive improvements in typing experience, as compared to regular keyboards. This model is supported by QMK/VIA software, which offers users endless possibilities of customization and meets their needs in different situations. It features double-shot PBT keycaps, an acoustic silicone pad, and other premium features like south-facing RGB, tray mount design, hot swappable switches, and 1000 Hz polling rate. Customization is supercharged with one of Keychron's most popular features—a programmable knob. Designed to enhance creative workflows, the knob allows users to easily customize their favorite keys and macros, such as zooming in/out, adjusting screen brightness, brush size, volume or selecting video clips of photos.

Inside the keyboard is an epic core. A powerful ultra-low-power ARM architecture MCU equipped with 128K Flash provides more flexibility for developers. The polling rate is 1000 Hz out of the box, which makes latency non-existent for the competitive game.

Keychron's double-shot PBT keycaps have a similar height to the OEM profile and have an SA-like shape. They named it the OSA (OEM spherical angled) keycap. The PBT keycaps provide excellent oil resistance, enhance the type feel, and prevent the legends from fading out.

This customizable keyboard offers a unique Mac layout that retains the same multimedia and function keys as the Apple keyboard, while still being compatible with Windows devices. It comes with a system toggle and an additional set of customized keycaps for both Windows and macOS systems, allowing users to save two different layouts on the keyboard.

The fully assembled version includes: ABS plastic housing, the keyboard PCB, screw-in stabs, steel plate, double-shot OSA PBT keycaps (including Mac & Windows keycaps), and Keychron K Pro switches.

About Keychron

Keychron was formed in 2017 by a group of keyboard enthusiasts, designers, marketers, and production experts. The founding team members, Will Ye and Sven Zhu have a combined 20 years of experience in keyboard production and industrial design. They've dedicated themselves to creating the most sophisticated mechanical keyboards with minimalist design. To date, the team has successfully launched and fulfilled 25 mechanical keyboards to customers in 80 countries.

