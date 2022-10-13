Deer Ridge Group has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force
Deer Ridge Group, a member of DeltaPoint Partners and Diverse Supplier Development Corporation, assists SD/VOB’s in accessing opportunities in the marketplace.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Deer Ridge Group to NVBDC Task Force. Deer Ridge Group is a team of experienced and proven business leaders who work with Veteran, Diverse and non-Diverse independent business owners to define, plan for and execute initiatives designed to help them meet their goals and best utilize their time and resources.
With over 40 years of corporate, as well as private business ownership experience, coupled with world class AdviCoach® systems and tools developed through nearly 30 years of helping businesses excel, the Deer Ridge Group can make a difference in one of the most important segments of our national and local economy - the independent, Veteran and Diverse small business entrepreneurs.
“Deer Ridge Group is proud to be affiliated with the NVBDC and the MVO Task Force. Individually, and as a member organization of the Delta Point Partners and DSDC group, we are excited to support the NVBDC and Task Force to help grow the number of sponsors and the number of certified Veteran- and Disabled Veteran-owned Suppliers and assist them to gain access to the growing array of wonderful opportunities available in the private sector marketplace. Our value proposition lies in our unique approach to deeply understand and walk side by side with veterans and other diverse business owners to improve their business and marketing processes and execute strategies for their growth by leveraging our many years of private industry business experience and our proven tool set,” said Ken Erdelt, MBA AdviCoach - Business Coach and Advisor, Certified Value Builder™, Veteran USAF. PHOTO BELOW OF Ken Erdelt.
NVBDC Task Force
NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables the NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director. PHOTO BELOW Lt. Col. (ret) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council NVBDC
“NVBDC is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org
or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about Deer Ridge Group services, visit advicoach.com/kerdelt/
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit their website nvbdctaskforce.org
