Esophageal Stethoscope Market Grow to be valued at $29.30 Million by 2030 | Medtronic, ICU Medical, Welch Allyn

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esophageal stethoscope is used to detect cardiac problem, wheezing, airway obstacle, larynugospasm, decline in blood pressure, etc. Esophageal stethoscopes, are mostly joined with a temperature probe and are supplanted with precordial stethoscopes as cardiothoracic monitors. These probes are preferably sited in a retrocardiac manner by passing the probes down the esophagus till the volume of the auscultated heart sounds is maximized.

Global esophageal stethoscope market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21.25 Mn in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

The displacement of the endotracheal tube, a tube used to supply oxygen to the lungs, of the patient under observation can be quickly detected with an esophageal stethoscope.

Esophageal stethoscopes are paired with temperature sensors, allowing surgeons to easily monitor a patient's temperature during surgery.

Esophageal stethoscopes are precise and dependable instruments that can be used in a variety of clinical settings, including the operating room, emergency department, critical care units, post-anesthesia care units, and the general care floor.

Features of an esophageal stethoscope include

The long lead line keeps the connector away from the patient's surgery region.

During surgery, the temperature probe precisely and quickly reflects variations in core body temperature.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Medtronic *

• ICU Medical

• Welch Allyn

• NOVAMED USA

• American Diagnostic Corporation

• GF Health Products, Inc.

• DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Yu Yue medical

• AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG

• Starboard Medical, INC

• Hull Anesthesia

• Truer Medical, Inc.

• 3M

• Mainline Medical Inc.

• SUZUKEN CO., LTD.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Disposable Stethoscope

Reusable Stethoscope

By Application:

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Surgeries

Wheezing

Others (Monitoring Blood Pressure, Airway Obstruction, Laryngospasm, Obstacle of the Endotracheal Tube, etc.)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The following are the study objectives for this report:

• SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

• Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

• Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

• By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

• Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

• Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

• To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic) has adversely affected the growth of industrial and/or professional applications. Moreover, the pandemic has severely impacted the global economy and all the industries across the world. Thus, a sharp decline had been witnessed in the adoption of Esophageal Stethoscope from various industries, especially in 2020 due to the disruptions in the supply chain. This in turn is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

