Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,006 in the last 365 days.

Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022. A press release will be issued after markets close, and a conference call is scheduled on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s results.

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the “Investors” section of Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com), under “Calendar of Events”.

  • Conference line (audio only): 1-800-926-6349

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation
For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22020937).

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.