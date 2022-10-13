Renew ND Introduces EON: A Smarter Body Contouring Experience

EON is the first touchless, robotic device in the State of Washington advancing body contouring.

/EIN News/ -- EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renew ND is pleased to announce that they will be featuring EON treatments using autonomous robotic technology, a first of its kind in Washington state. This will allow them to offer their patients a non-invasive body contouring treatment that permanently eliminates fat cells without the downtime of a surgical procedure. EON treatments have a high patient satisfaction and are ideal for patients trying to target those stubborn areas of fat that diet and exercise cannot improve.

"Here at my practice, Renew ND in Everett, WA, my customers are always looking for one-and-done treatment with instant results," said Dr. Luba Evmeshkina, the owner and provider of Renew ND. "I'm happy to offer EON, which is touchless, robotic fat reduction first in the Pacific Northwest Seattle area." Currently, EON is FDA cleared for flanks and full abdomen, which is backed by years of research and industry-leading scientist and doctors; EON leverages innovative touchless technology that targets unwanted stubborn fat. With its state-of-the-art robotic precision, EON can simultaneously deliver laser energy and cooling for a more comfortable treatment experience without post-treatment care or downtime.

EON is an FDA-cleared 1064nm laser used for non-invasive fat reduction of the abdomen and flanks. The device is designed with touchless, autonomous technology that maps the patient's topography for personalized treatments. The device utilizes over 40 safety sensors for advanced patient safety, including skin proximity and temperature detection. EON heats adipose tissue to a temperature of approximately 123.8° F, inducing cell death or apoptosis. The state-of-the-art jet impingement cooling system maintains the external skin temperature to around 103.1°F for a comfortable patient experience.

Provider studies show that patients experienced a 21.6 - 25 percent average fat reduction after a single 60-minute abdominal treatment, while some patients lost as much as 40 percent. According to Dr. Luba, "With EON, customers begin noticing results a few weeks after their initial treatment with full results achieved after three months."

To find more information about Renew ND and book an EON consultation, visit their website at renewnd.com. To learn more about EON Smarter Body Contouring, please visit www.eonlaser.com.

#END#

ABOUT RENEW ND:

Renew ND prides itself on providing individualized, superior services using only the latest state-of-the-art technologies. However, their passion for helping people and an unwavering commitment to their clients distinguished them as a leader in the Pacific Northwest area. With years of experience and advanced training, you will leave their practice feeling brand new.

ABOUT DOMINION AESTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES:

Founded in 2016, Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, Inc. is a laser platform aesthetic device company with corporate headquarters in Texas and R&D labs in Florida. Dominion Aesthetic Technologies created EON - Smarter Body Contouring to exceed the unmet needs of aesthetic physicians by leveraging innovative touchless robotic technology to advance the aesthetic body contouring industry.

