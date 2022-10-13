Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Industry

Increase in the adoption of big data analytics solutions by the semiconductor and electronics sector drives the market growth .

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Growth Forecast – 2030 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market generated USD 17.13 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 42.10 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

The increase in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, demand for cloud-based big data analytics software, and rise in requirements to avail insights for business planning drive the growth of the global big data analytics in the semiconductor & electronics market. However, high implementation costs and lack of a skilled workforce hinder the market growth. On the other hand, trends such as social media analytics, advanced process control analytics applications, adoption of IoT devices, trends of Industry 4.0, and trends in semiconductor manufacturing facilities present new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market based on component, end user, analytics tool, application, usage, and region.

Based on application, the customer analytics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the supply chain analytics segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics industry analyzed in the research include Amazon Web Services, Dell EMC, Cisco systems, Inc., IBM corporation, Galaxy semiconductor Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., Microsoft corporation, Qualtera (Synopsys, Inc., Optimalplus Ltd., SAP SE, Rapidminer Inc., Splunk Inc., SAS Institute Inc., XDM technology co., Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., and YieldHub.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Production facilities in the electronics and semiconductors sector have been closed partially or completely due to lockdown measures and supply chain disruptions across the globe. This led to the adoption of big data analytics to adapt to uncertain conditions.

• Various organizations began the adoption of cloud-based big data analytics for managing critical information and data related to electronics and semiconductor manufacturing processes.

• Disruptions in different business processes and different types of data generated by them increased the need to manage data and extract insights for improving efficiency and cope up with challenges.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

