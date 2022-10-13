Global Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Defense Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the defense support and auxiliary equipment market is expected to grow from $ 130.45 billion in 2021 to $ 137.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the defense support and auxiliary equipment market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The defense support and auxiliary equipment market is expected to reach $ 164.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%. Rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components for equipment) are expected to drive innovation in the defense market, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market

The use of passive radars is gaining traction in the market due to its advantages across a wide range of defense and civil applications and cost-effectiveness. Passive radars use the existing electromagnetic signals from the atmosphere to support imaging and tracking capabilities, whereas the regular/active radar sends out electromagnetic signals to the target and receives reflected signals from the target. Passive radars use ambient radio signals for tracking and surveillance and are less expensive to operate.

Overview Of The Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market

The defense support and auxiliary equipment market consist of sales of support and auxiliary equipment for defense by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture support and auxiliary equipment for defense including equipment such as radar, satellites, sonars, and other equipment.

Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Military Radars, Military Satellites, Other Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment

• By Payload Type: Communication Payload, Navigation Payload, Imaging Payload, Others

• By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Communication, Navigation

• Subsegments Covered: Continuous Waveform, Pulse Waveform, Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite, Nano Satellite

• By Geography: The global defense support and auxiliary equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Raytheon Co, Thales group, The Boeing Company, Leidos, Leonardo SpA, ManTech International Corp., L3 Technologies Inc, Rostec State Corporation, and Bae Systems plc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of defense support and auxiliary equipment global market. The market report analyzes defense support and auxiliary equipment global market size, defense support and auxiliary equipment global market growth drivers, defense support and auxiliary equipment global market segments, defense support and auxiliary equipment market major players, defense support and auxiliary equipment global market growth across geographies, defense support and auxiliary equipment market trends and defense support and auxiliary equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The defense support and auxiliary equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

