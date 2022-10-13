Global Land based Defense Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Land Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Land based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the land based defense equipment market is expected to grow from $ 48.77 billion in 2021 to $ 51.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the land-based defense equipment market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The land-based defense equipment market is expected to reach $ 59.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%. The overall economic growth of the emerging economies is expected to positively impact the sea-based defense equipment manufacturing market.

Key Trends In The Land based Defense Equipment Market

CornerShot rifles are increasingly being used in the defense industry. CornerShot weapons have a steel hinge that allows the gun’s frame to bend around the corner to attack the target without exposing themselves. These rifles help shooters to navigate around corners via a high-resolution camera and LCD monitor. The corner shot rifles are widely used inside armored vehicles and tanks, on a turret up top, which will allow for a full 360-degree field cover while the triggerman remained safely inside the vehicle. The weapon is accurate and effective to 100 to 200 meters depending on the type of weapon. Corner Shot removes the need for this initial exposure.

Overview Of The Land based Defense Equipment Market

The land-based defense equipment market consists of sales of land-based defense equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce land-based defense equipment including support and auxiliary equipment for the land-based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars and other auxiliary equipment.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Armored Vehicles, Missiles, Tanks, Small Arms and Light Weapons

• By Operation: Autonomous Land-Based Defense Equipment, Manual

• By Application: Military, Law Enforcement

• Subsegments Covered: Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles, Short Range, Medium Range, Intermediate Range, Intercontinental, Light, Medium, Heavy, Small Arms, Light Weapon

• By Geography: The global land based defense equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BAE Systems, Raytheon Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics Corp, and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

