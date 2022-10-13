Software Defined Security Market

Increasing adoption of the cloud services and infrastructure, the market for software defined security is witnessing a healthy growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Software Defined Security Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans Analysis by 2030 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global software defined security market was estimated at $5.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $68.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global software defined security market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Increase in cyber-attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic and rising applications of cloud and virtualization technologies in modern businesses drive the growth of the global software defined security market. On the other hand, harder & costlier initial installation and limited customizations along with complex network management strategies restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in the field of cloud computing and rise in awareness about software defined security and its benefits are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global software defined security market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, application, end user, and region. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment mode, the on premise segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to dominate by 2030. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global software defined security market report include Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software, EMC Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., and VMware, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Software Defined Security Market-

• The trend of accessing critical enterprise infrastructure from less secure locations (for example, homes of employees) has led to increase in possibility for cyber-attacks. To prevent this, many organizations invested in stronger software defined security solutions for their employees to ensure the asset of the employees as well as the company.

• Software-based firewalls and intrusion detection systems have now become popular and are being extensively deployed into employee’s systems to strengthen the essential security perimeters.

