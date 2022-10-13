West Vault Mining to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 18-20th

West Vault Mining invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Vault Mining (WVM-TSXV, WVMDF-OTCQX), focused on advancing its gold-in-the-ground strategy, today announced that Sandy McVey, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 18th, 2022.



DATE: October 18th, 2022

TIME: 9.30 a.m. Eastern Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Sandy McVey will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout October 18th, 2022 - please contact the Company at (604) 685 8311 / info@westvaultmining.com to schedule a meeting.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About West Vault Mining

The Company is well-funded, backed by several large gold funds, and is executing on its gold-in-the-ground strategy through the Hasbrouck Gold Project, a heap-leach project in Nevada. The Hasbrouck Gold Project has all major permits in place and there are no known technical, environmental, economic, or social obstacles to advancing the project to construction and production.

